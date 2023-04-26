Track

BANGOR — The Mount Desert Island High School outdoor track team headed to Cameron Stadium on April 22 to compete in the first meet of the 2023 season.

It was a strong showing by the Trojans who, down a few athletes due to a school trip, saw the girls finish second overall with a score of 94 and the boys finish in seventh with a score of 18. The hosts, Bangor High School, took first place in both the girls (235) and boys (190.5) rankings.