BANGOR — The Mount Desert Island High School outdoor track team headed to Cameron Stadium on April 22 to compete in the first meet of the 2023 season.
It was a strong showing by the Trojans who, down a few athletes due to a school trip, saw the girls finish second overall with a score of 94 and the boys finish in seventh with a score of 18. The hosts, Bangor High School, took first place in both the girls (235) and boys (190.5) rankings.
Seneca Haney and Amelia Vandongen had the only first-place finishes on the day for the Trojans, with Haney winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.84 and Vandongen taking the top spot in the triple jump with a distance of 32-07.
Vandongen also finished third in the long jump with a distance of 15-06 and finished second in the 800-meter run, two seconds behind the winner, Houlton’s Teanne Ewings, with a time of 2:30.03. Haney tied for second place in the pole vault, clearing a height of 7-00.
Teammate Kelsea Noyes almost took the top spot in the high jump, finishing in a tie with Bangor’s Emma Syphers with a distance of 4-06, but falling into second place after the tiebreaker.
Fiona St. Germain barely missed out on a win in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing the race in 53.65 seconds while the winner, Bangor’s Evelyn Humbert, finished in 53.16 seconds. St. Germain joined Haney, Ella Joyce and Isabelle Byer on the 4x400 relay team that took second place in the event.
Logan Closson finished second in the shot put with a distance of 29-02 and third in the discus throw, finishing with a distance of 86-02.
For the boys, junior Liam McKernany finished second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:06.54. Teammate Daniel Freudig finished third in the pole vault, clearing a height of 8-00.
The Trojans will return home and host a meet at noon on Saturday, April 29.