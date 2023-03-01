LEWISTON — After competing in the Class B State Championship indoor track meet on Feb. 20, the season has wrapped up for most of the Trojans, who will now look toward the outdoor track season when the weather gets a little warmer.
Before the outdoor season kicks off, however, there was time for several members of the team to reflect on the season that was.
“Looking back on the season, I couldn’t be prouder,” said head coach Ezra Hallett. “They worked extremely hard. They bought into the program and I think it paid off in dividends.”
“Hard work pays off and it shows,” said Miles Burr, who broke several school, Eastern Maine Indoor Track League and state records in his junior season. “Our team really put in the work and it paid off in all aspects.”
“It’s hard not being able to practice at UMaine Orono all the time, so we had to hold each other to a higher standard and we just did the best that we could,” said Jenny Carr, who qualified for states in both the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
“Just because you don’t have all the equipment that other schools have doesn’t mean you can’t do just as well,” added Olivia Pratt. The junior proved that point by finishing in second place in the shot put at states.
“I was really excited to do that well at the meet,” said Pratt. “I was hoping and crossing my fingers and praying that I would do well … It was scary, it was intimidating, but I was just trying not to get in my head and trying to do my best overall.”
Both Pratt and Burr will have one last meet as they qualified for New Englands in their respective events.
“I’m really excited for it,” said Burr. “I expect to do well and I think it’ll be a lot of fun overall.
For Carr, her focus will now shift to the outdoor season after getting some well-deserved rest.
“I’m really sad that it’s my last indoor season. I’m definitely really sad to be leaving this special group,” said Carr. “But I’m really looking forward to outdoor.”