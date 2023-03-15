Burr continues to break records Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Track Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOSTON, Mass. — Mount Desert Island High School's Miles Burr continues to break indoor track records long after the local track season has ended.Competing at the New Balance Indoor Nationals March 9-12, Burr set a new state record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.83 seconds. The finish put him in the top 25 in the country in the event.Burr also set a record in the 300-meter at the New England Indoor Championships the week before with a time of 34.90. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Mdi High Indoor Track Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Follow Zachary Lanning Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Breathing battery acid in Bar Harbor Trenton man remains on the run Bar Harbor man accused of strangling ex pleads no contest Weekly rentals ordinance heading to town meeting Ukrainian family talks about the war, their new life on MDI Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists