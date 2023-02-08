Track

ORONO — In the final meet of a topsy-turvy indoor track regular season on Feb. 4, Mount Desert Island High School’s Miles Burr shrugged off the frigid temperatures outside and showed off some sizzling speed inside as he broke his own Eastern Maine Indoor Track League record in the 55-meter dash and set a new Class B State record as well.

“It was a really great opportunity to get some of those kids on the fringe of qualifying to put it all out on the track to try and qualify,” said head coach Ezra Hallett. “And we had a lot of great performances and had some kids drop some times and qualify for some events.”