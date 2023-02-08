In the final meet of the indoor track regular season on Feb. 4, MDI’s Miles Burr breaks his own Eastern Maine Indoor Track League record in the 55-meter dash and sets a new Class B State record as well.
MDI senior Piper Soares soars over the bar in the high jump event during the indoor track team's final regular season meet Feb. 4. Soares finished second in the event on the day, clearing a height of 4-06.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CARMEN SANFORD
ORONO — In the final meet of a topsy-turvy indoor track regular season on Feb. 4, Mount Desert Island High School’s Miles Burr shrugged off the frigid temperatures outside and showed off some sizzling speed inside as he broke his own Eastern Maine Indoor Track League record in the 55-meter dash and set a new Class B State record as well.
“It was a really great opportunity to get some of those kids on the fringe of qualifying to put it all out on the track to try and qualify,” said head coach Ezra Hallett. “And we had a lot of great performances and had some kids drop some times and qualify for some events.”
Burr bested his own time of 6.61 seconds in the event, turning in a blistering 6.52 second performance in the finals to set the high-water mark. The junior followed up that accomplishment with a win in the 200-meter dash (23.00) and the triple jump (44-03.50).
Senior Jenny Carr set a new personal best in the 55-meter dash Saturday as well with a time of 7.93 seconds. She also bested her own time in the 200-meter dash, finishing the event in 28.71 seconds. And Seneca Haney set a huge new personal record in the 400-meter dash, finishing in second place with a time of 1:08.98.
“It was my first season as a head coach and I could not be more thrilled with how the kids responded to the change in schedule, the late meets, the different kinds of workouts,” said Hallett, reflecting on the season. “I’m impressed with their professionalism and it was great as a coach to come in and prepare for each meet.”
Though specific qualifiers for the PVC-EMITL Championship meet were unknown at press time, the Trojans will be well represented across multiple events. The team will compete at University of Maine Orono this Saturday beginning at 4:40 p.m.