Track teams are Hancock County champs

BAR HARBOR — The last track meet at Mount Desert Island High School this year ended with a pair of championship trophies for the home team.

The MDI boys and girls came away with first-place finishes Friday at the Hancock County championships. The wins gave the Trojans a terrific start to championship season, which is in full swing with the regional and state meets set for the coming weeks.

“This was an incredibly competitive Hancock County championships,” head coach Aaron Long said. “It’s great to win any meet, but kicking off championship season with a pair of wins is huge for our confidence.”

On the boys’ side, senior Elijah Joyce gave MDI its first win of the day with a time of 16.09 seconds in the in the 110-meter hurdles. Joyce also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.86 seconds, third in the javelin throw with a distance of 132 feet, 9 inches and second in the triple jump at 37 feet, 10 inches.

Gilbert Isaacs also won two events for MDI, winning the boys’ shot put with a meet-record distance of 52 feet, 6 inches and a mark of 114 feet, 6 inches in the discus throw. Ben Hulbert (400-meter dash) and Bed Freudig (pole vault) also took home first-place finishes for the Trojans, whose 129 points topped Ellsworth’s 112.

The MDI girls had two multi-event winners on the track with Marilyn Sawyer (100- and 200-meter dashes) and Zoe Olson (800- and 1,600-meter runs) claiming two wins apiece. Olson also joined teammates Grace Munger, Olivia Johnson and Katelyn Osborne on the 4-by-400 relay team, which finished with a time of 4:32.79 to beat George Stevens Academy for first place by less than a second.

In the field, Loren Genrich won the long jump and triple jump for MDI with distance of 14 feet, 6 inches and 28 feet, respectively. Olivia Joyce (javelin throw) and Adria Horton (pole vault) also earned event wins for the Trojans, who scored 142 points on the evening.

The wins came against very formidable opponents in Ellsworth, Bucksport, GSA and Sumner. With each school providing at least one event winner, taking home the trophies was far from easy for the Trojans.

“Ellsworth has a very strong team for both boys and girls,” Long said. “GSA, Bucksport and Sumner may not have the size of teams we do, but they have some of the best individual athletes in the state.”

Friday’s meet marked the final time seniors Isaacs, Joyce, Yuri Gabetta, Deandre Reid, Grace Rodick and Olivia Watson will compete on the home track. With the Trojans winning both the boys’ and girls’ titles, each of those six seniors walked off as champions.

“I can’t speak for each of the seniors directly, but I can say that being able to hoist a championship trophy at the end of your last-ever high school home meet is something that is very special and unique,” Long said. “I do believe that these seniors see their ‘finish line’ and are determined to compete extremely hard until they’ve crossed it.”

MDI’s next meet will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Old Town High School. That will be the team’s final meet before the state championships, which will be held at 10 a.m. next Saturday, June 1, at Brewer High School.

“The biggest challenges of the season are coming up quickly, and we’re finding every positive we can,” Long said. “The athletes’ confidence is as high as it’s been all season, so we’re going to keep going with it and hopefully use that to our advantage over the last few weeks.”