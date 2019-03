BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School outdoor track and field team is seeking anyone willing to work the team’s three home meets in the upcoming season.

MDI is set to host regular season meets at noon April 19 and 3:30 p.m. May 10. The Trojans will then host this season’s Hancock County championships at 3:30 p.m. May 17.

Those interested should contact Dean of Students Ian Braun at ibraun@mdirss.org.