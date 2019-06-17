Track honors

BAR HARBOR — Marilyn Sawyer, Zoe Olson and Gilbert Isaacs of the Mount Desert Island High School track team were announced Monday as selections to this season’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference outdoor track team.

Sawyer, a sophomore, was named to the first team in the 100-meter dash after taking first place in the PVC Large-School championships last month at Old Town High School. She was also selected as a second-teamer in the 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles after second-place finishes in those events at PVCs.

Olson was named a second-team choice in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs after placing second in both events at PVCs. She also placed second in the 800-meter run at the June 1 state championships.

For the MDI boys, Isaacs was chosen as the first-team pick for the shot put. He won the state championship in the event with a throw of 55 feet 9 1/2 inches at states and eclipsed that mark by 1/4 inch at Saturday’s New England championships in Saco to set a new school record.