Think hula hooping is only for kids? Think again

TREMONT — Certified hula hooping instructor Christina Petros will be at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at Pacific Hall on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon for a free hula hooping workshop.

“Hooping is not only fun but great exercise,” a statement from the library said. Petros will teach the basics of hula hooping as well as a few fancy moves utilizing adult-sized hula hoops.

This program is a collaboration of Bass Harbor Memorial Library and Healthy Acadia and is funded in part by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under a cooperative agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester.

The class is limited to 10 participants. Contact 244-3798 or email librarian@bassharborlibrary.com to register.