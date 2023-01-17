Sports

AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals Association (MPA) late last week released proposed changes to the way schools are classified in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball. Some of the changes are minor but some could have a major impact on the way schools compete over the next few years.

One of the two most radical proposals by far is the dissolution of Class AA in basketball and the creation of a statewide “S” Class for schools with enrollments under 100. Neither of those changes would impact teams at Mount Desert Island High School, as they would remain in Class B with their schedule mostly intact.

Tags

Recommended for you