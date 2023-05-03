ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School tennis team split the home portions of their series against Hampden Academy early this week, with the boys defeating the Broncos 5-0 on May 1, while the girls fell 1-4 the following day.
Both matches were played at the Ellsworth Tennis Center due to inclement weather. The change in location for these matches was just one of several early-season obstacles that have been thrown at the Trojans so far this year, according to head coach Dan Granholm.
“We haven’t had any ‘home’ matches yet,” said Granholm during the girls’ match against Hampden, which was technically a home game but one to which the Trojans had to travel.
“We’ve had two or three ‘home’ matches but we haven’t ever been ‘home’ yet.”
Outside of the weather, a school trip to Europe meant that about 16 or 17 of the team’s 29 athletes were unavailable to start the season, said Granholm, forcing the Trojans to play back-to-back away matches at Foxcroft Academy, a traditionally tough opponent. The team has also had to play inside more than they would have liked but, according to senior Tabor Allen, it’s not something that the team is worried about when it comes to performing on the court.
“I personally would rather play outside, but I like playing tennis, so if we have to play inside, that’s fine,” said Allen ahead of her singles match against Hampden. “I’m grateful that we have [the Ellsworth Tennis Center] nearby that we can use. I don’t think our team is very mad about that. We just like to play tennis.”
The team has certainly persisted through it all, especially the boys. Though they won’t be able to replicate last season’s unblemished record in the regular season, they are still 3-1 after splitting the back-to-back series against Foxcroft. The results of their match against Hampden on Wednesday were unknown at press time.
“I think we’re going to do pretty well,” Granholm said of the boys’ team. “We’ve got a lot of great singles players and a lot of great doubles players. But I’m not going to take anything for granted … I want us to stay vigilant and intent and see how we do to get through the next couple of matches.”
Against Hampden on Monday, Westy Granholm (8-2), Max Friedlander (8-0), and Treyan Nelson (8-2) all won their singles matches with relative ease. Doubles pair Evan Ankrom and Jamison Weir also won their match 8-3 while Owen Kelly and Riley Donahue won their matchup 8-0.
The girls are still working to find their footing this season, according to Granholm, who says the team will continue to work hard to turn around an 0-4 start to the year.
“I’ve got talent, I’ve got skill, and they learn fast,” Granholm said of the team. “And now we’ve kind of gone through our learning phase and it’s match city, so we’re going to have to figure out how to get better during match time.”
“We lost a couple of players last year, so it’s been a little difficult,” Allen added. “But I think we have a good team culture, as coach Dan likes to say, and I’ve enjoyed it so far.”
While the girls’ singles lineup is set with Allen, Grace Lamoine and Meredith Cook filling in the top three spots, the doubles ladder is still a work in progress, according to Granholm. Against Hampden, the combinations were Molly Webster and Mai Ishimura, and Eliza Levin and Aya Negishi, with Levin and Negishi winning their matchup 8-1.
“The girls played hard, but we couldn’t compete with the consistency of the Hampden squad,” said Granholm after the match. “We are looking forward to seeing them again tomorrow at the Armstrong Tennis Center. For the girls, we’ll make a few strategic moves, and try to grow some confidence, and maybe that could help us win the day.”
“We’re just trying to get as far as we can,” said Allen, when asked about the team’s goal for the season. “We don’t really have any expectations. We just want to have fun and try our best.”