Tennis

MDI tennis v Hampden

Meredith Cook serves against Hampden Academy during a match on May 2. The match was held indoors at the Ellsworth Tennis Center due to inclement weather.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School tennis team split the home portions of their series against Hampden Academy early this week, with the boys defeating the Broncos 5-0 on May 1, while the girls fell 1-4 the following day.

Both matches were played at the Ellsworth Tennis Center due to inclement weather. The change in location for these matches was just one of several early-season obstacles that have been thrown at the Trojans so far this year, according to head coach Dan Granholm.

Tags

Recommended for you