Tennis

MDI tennis 2022

The MDI boys' tennis team celebrates their Class B Northern Regional title at the end of the 2022 season.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School tennis team has high hopes entering the 2023 season after both the boys’ and girls’ squads made deep playoff runs last spring.

“We are excited for the upcoming season for both our girls’ and boys’ teams,” said head coach Daniel Granholm, with the start of regular season action just two weeks away.