BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School tennis team has high hopes entering the 2023 season after both the boys’ and girls’ squads made deep playoff runs last spring.
“We are excited for the upcoming season for both our girls’ and boys’ teams,” said head coach Daniel Granholm, with the start of regular season action just two weeks away.
Last spring, the boys’ team went undefeated in the regular season and captured a Class B Northern Maine Regional title before falling to Yarmouth 3-2 at states. The girls’ team lost just two matches the entire year and made a trip to the regional championship, where they lost 3-2 to Waterville.
Coach Granholm also pointed out that MDI beat John Bapst twice last season, which is always a notable accomplishment and something that the team will look to replicate this year.
The team won’t be resting on their laurels, however, as Granholm pointed out several areas of improvement that the Trojans will focus on going into the year in order to maintain, if not build upon, their success from last season.
“We are looking to improve on better serving, less unforced errors and keeping the ball in play,” said Granholm, who also noted that the team would have to deal with the loss of several key players to graduation.
“The boys lost a few seniors, but we are looking to be tougher, stronger and faster than last year. Our girls lost a few great players as well but are working hard to fill the gap.”
The team’s number-one singles player, Westy Granholm, who went undefeated last year and won his match in the state finals, is heading into his senior season and will hope to once again lead the Trojans to postseason success.
MDI will open its regular season away at Hampden on Thursday, April 20, before traveling to Old Town on Saturday, April 22. The team’s home opener will come on Monday, April 24, when the Trojans take on Brewer.
But the matchups don’t necessarily matter in the grand scheme, as Granholm says the team will focus on playing good tennis no matter who it is on the other side of the net.
“We are working hard to be the best that we can be regardless of who is out there.”