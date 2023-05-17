Tennis

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ tennis team has been on a roll this season, serving and volleying their way to a first-place spot in the Class B North Heal Point Standings with a 9-1 record.

The team’s latest stretch of wins began with a 5-0 demolition of Ellsworth High School on May 12. The Trojan’s top two singles players, Westy Granholm and Max Friedlander, defeated Ellsworth’s Kai and Koa Barrett by a score of 8-2 in each of their separate matches. Ellsworth’s number three singles player, Owen Frank, tested MDI’s Treyan Nelson for a while, but ultimately fell to Nelson 8-4.