Athlete of the Week: Colleen Maynard Jul 18, 2023

Colleen Maynard of Southwest Harbor walked away from this year's Women's Singles Championship in tennis at The Causeway Club a winner. Maynard beat Pam Curativo 6-2, 6-2.

Tags Athlete Of The Week Tennis Causeway Club