Tennis splits with Raiders

By Brooke Long

news@mdislander.com

EAST MACHIAS — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys tennis team boys defeated Washington Academy 3-1 on the road Tuesday. The Trojans girls fell 3-2 in the contest

MDI’s Regitze Jacobsen defeated Rosa Jilapak 6-0 in first singles. In second singles, Kate Hoff fell 6-3 to Kait Somes of WA. Austria Morehouse fell 7-5 in third singles against WA’s Michon Whitney.

Lelia Weir and Olivia Chandler won their first doubles match 6-3. Addy Smith and Heather Finger of MDI fell 6-2 in second doubles.

On the boys’ side, Nick Harding’s first singles match did not finish due to weather. For second singles, Reider Watson overcame Noah Huang of WA 7-5. Luiz Estacio of MDI won his third singles match over Ju Cho of WA 6-3.

First doubles, played by Trevor Morrison and Fernando Avalos, fell 6-3, the boys’ only loss. Whit Chaplin and Marshall Reiff ruled their second doubles match with a 6-4 win.

Hermon

At home against Hermon last Thursday, MDI teams lost their matches, with the girls falling 3-2 and boys 5-0.

In first singles, Jacobsen of MDI defeated Olivia Tardy of Hermon 8-0. Hoff fell 8-0 to Hermon’s Paige Plissey in second singles. In third singles, Morehouse played to an 8-5 loss against Jillian Taylor.

MDI girls won first doubles 8-4, played by Weir and Chandler. Girls’ second doubles, played by Smith and Finger, fell 8-4.

On the boys’ side, Harding battled to an 8-6 loss against Nathaniel Fettig of Hermon in first singles. In second singles, MDI’s Watson fell 8-0 against Wyatt Butler. Estacio fell 8-1 to Isaac Parent of Hermon in third singles.

In first doubles, Morrison and Avalos fell 8-4. Chaplin and Reiff were also defeated in second doubles 8-1.

George Stevens Academy

Last Wednesday, varsity tennis played away matches at GSA. Inclement weather left four matches unfinished — both teams lost 3-0.

First and second singles, by Jacobsen and Hoff, respectively, did not finish due to the weather. In third singles, Morehouse was defeated 8-1 by GSA’s Chloe Cardashian.

First doubles, played by Chandler and Weir, fell 8-5. Second doubles fell 8-0, played by Smith and Avonlea Brown.

Boys first singles played by Harding and second singles by Watson were both unfinished due to weather. In third singles, Estacio fell 8-0 to Connery Williamson of GSA.

First doubles, played by Avalos and Morrison, fell 8-3. Chaplin and Reiff fell 8-2 in second doubles.

Coach Tyler Hunt noted that the student athletes have been helping coach middle school tennis clinics.

“It has been a great opportunity for younger players on the island to work on their tennis skills,” he said. “We will host them this summer every Monday and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school tennis courts. The high school players get to reinforce what they have learned over the year by sharing their skills.”

The teams were scheduled to host Ellsworth Wednesday, May 22.

“[We] are looking to end the year on a solid note,” said Hunt.