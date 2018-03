ELLSWORTH — Free Tai Chi for Health classes will be offered by Healthy Acadia at the Moore Community Center beginning in mid-March. A beginner-level class will run on Thursdays from 10:45-11:45 a.m. beginning March 15 and continuing through May 3. An intermediate class is offered at the same location on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

Contact Nina Zeldin at 667-7171 or [email protected], or visit healthyacadia.org.