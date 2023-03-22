Swimming

BRUNSWICK — After 428 events at the Maine Winter Swimming Championships at Bowdoin College March 16-19, the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks finished in eighth place overall with a combined score of 663 points.

Wyatt Braun had an impressive day in the boys’ 11-12 division, finishing in the top three in six separate events. Braun came in first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.01. He also finished second in the 50-yard butterfly (28.46), 100-yard butterfly (1:02.77), 200-yard butterfly (2:33.84) and the 400-yard individual medley (5:24.06). Braun added a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (27.05) to boot.