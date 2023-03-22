BRUNSWICK — After 428 events at the Maine Winter Swimming Championships at Bowdoin College March 16-19, the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks finished in eighth place overall with a combined score of 663 points.
Wyatt Braun had an impressive day in the boys’ 11-12 division, finishing in the top three in six separate events. Braun came in first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.01. He also finished second in the 50-yard butterfly (28.46), 100-yard butterfly (1:02.77), 200-yard butterfly (2:33.84) and the 400-yard individual medley (5:24.06). Braun added a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (27.05) to boot.
Teammate Alec Owen finished in first place in the boys’ 15-and-over 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:53.07. Owen also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.52) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.01).
Elle Yarborough finished in second place in the girls’ 15-and-over 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.02. Denali Wagstaff finished third in the girls 15-and-over 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.49) and Lylah Wagstaff finished third in the girls 13-14 100-yard butterfly (1:07.16). Parker Richards finished in third place in the girls 11-12 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:55.71.