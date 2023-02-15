Patrick Saltysiak (left) and Alec Owen fist-bump after finishing in first and second place respectively in the 200-yard individual medley event at the PVC Championships on Feb. 10. The Trojans won both the boys’ and girls’ championships all the while having their eye on the state tournament next week.
BANGOR — Mount Desert Island and Ellsworth high schools dominated the Penobscot Valley Conference swimming championships this past weekend as the Trojans finished in first place in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions and the Eagles finished just behind them in both events.
The boys competed first on Feb. 10 at University of Maine, Orono. Through 12 events, MDI totaled an impressive 349 points to take home the gold. The Trojans had at least one top-two finisher in 10 of 11 races, winning six of them outright. Riley Donahue (209.5) and Oakley Bench (199.2) finished first and second in the diving event respectively, though they were the only two entrants in the competition. The Trojans also won all three relay events.
Freshman Patrick Saltysiak (2:12.47) became the PVC champ in the 200-yard individual medley while teammate Alec Owen took the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.28. Brendan Graves (51.35) took the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle event with fellow senior Sam York (53.10) finishing just behind him in second place.
“That was to be expected, we knew that was going to happen,” Graves joked about his win over York as the two celebrated the team’s championship at the end of the meet. Swimming in their final PVC meet, the pair were happy about the individual and team successes achieved on the day but had their eyes on a bigger prize in the coming weeks.
“It’s fun because most of the swim meets we have in the season are against the PVC teams so it’s nice to race against them one more time,” said Graves of the win. “Obviously States is the big meet, but a regional championship is pretty awesome to bring home for the school.”
“I just want to say, I love this team,” added York. “The camaraderie between all these people. We’re all just swimmers. I know there’s competition and all but we’re all just here supporting each other … It’s a little sad but also happy to go out with a win and I’m looking forward to a great performance at states.”
Head coach David Blaney was also named PVC Coach of the Year for the boys’ team, receiving the Phil Emery award at the end of the meet.
“The neat part is that it’s named after Phil Emery, who was a coach in the Bangor area when I was swimming and was just a really great guy and a role model as far as coaches go for swimming,” said Blaney. “It’s great to get [the award] but it’s really about the kids swimming well. It’s about the progress of the kids, getting them out of their comfort zone in practices and getting them to a point where they can really see what they can accomplish and surprise themselves. We get them there, I guess, but I just make sure the bus is on time.”
The score was closer in the girls’ championship meet, as the two schools butted heads once again on Feb.11. MDI scored 345 points thanks to consistent finishes across the board. Ellsworth also swam exceptionally well, scoring 298 points to take second place.
While Brewer’s freshman phenom Brynn Lavigueur won several events and officially broke two PVC records at the meet along with a third unofficial record-setting swim, MDI had multiple swimmers place in the top-three and top-five of most events. Senior Lily James snagged the first outright win for the Trojans on the night, taking first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.17.
James was also part of a relay team, along with Lily Byer, Nina Rozeff, and Lylah Wagstaff, who won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.16
“It’s good, obviously, the win is nice. And everyone else in PVC’s swam really well,” said Blaney. “But this is really just a practice meet for us. The season’s not over yet, we are focused on States. But it’s nice for them to get in their fancier suits and go off some new blocks and be in a setting that is different from a dual meet.”
The swimmers who qualified from both the boys and girls teams at MDI and Ellsworth will now prepare themselves for the state championships held at a new venue, Colby College, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22.