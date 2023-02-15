Swimming

BANGOR — Mount Desert Island and Ellsworth high schools dominated the Penobscot Valley Conference swimming championships this past weekend as the Trojans finished in first place in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions and the Eagles finished just behind them in both events.

The boys competed first on Feb. 10 at University of Maine, Orono. Through 12 events, MDI totaled an impressive 349 points to take home the gold. The Trojans had at least one top-two finisher in 10 of 11 races, winning six of them outright. Riley Donahue (209.5) and Oakley Bench (199.2) finished first and second in the diving event respectively, though they were the only two entrants in the competition. The Trojans also won all three relay events.

