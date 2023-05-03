Swimming

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team handed out their season-long awards at the team’s annual banquet on April 26.

Receiving Aquathon awards for the number of pledges received were Camden MacQuinn and Jayden Sampson, who had the third most, Claire Dow, who had the second most, and Peyton Nicholson who secured the most pledges for this year’s fundraiser.