BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team handed out their season-long awards at the team’s annual banquet on April 26.
Receiving Aquathon awards for the number of pledges received were Camden MacQuinn and Jayden Sampson, who had the third most, Claire Dow, who had the second most, and Peyton Nicholson who secured the most pledges for this year’s fundraiser.
Rankin Moore and Cristina Mobley won an award for raising the third highest amount of money, while Wyatt Braun raised the second-highest amount, and Tessa Kane raised the most money on the team.
There were also several swimmers who won age-grade awards including:
8 and under:
• Most Improved: Lily Bergin and Wyatt Parsons
• Most Outstanding: Piper Nicholson and Peter Saltysiak
Ages 9-10:
• Most Improved: Kenzie Murphy and Grayson Staggs
• Most Outstanding: Ruby Bond and Blake Parsons
Ages 11-12:
• Most Improved: Kulani Granholm and Graham Langley
• Most Outstanding: Kitty Saltysiak and Wyatt Braun
Ages 13-14:
• Most Improved: Samantha Parkin and Henry Sprague
• Most Outstanding: Lylah Wagstaff and Patrick Saltysiak
Ages 15 and over:
• Most Improved: Isabelle Byer, Lily Byer, and McCadden Morris
• Most Outstanding: Elle Yarborough and Brendan Graves
Elle Yarborough also received the Coach Award. Liam Sullivan was this year’s Wall of Fame inductee.