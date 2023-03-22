BATH — Several swimmers from the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks program competed in the YMCA Maine State Swimming Championships earlier this month. Over 800 swimmers from all 12 Maine YMCA swim programs took part.
The Sharks finished fourth overall out of the 12 teams, with individual swimmers competing in up to three events across a number of age groups.
One of MDI’s most successful swimmers on the weekend was Piper Nicholson, who competed in the girls 8-and-under division.
After breaking the 40-year-old team record in the 25-yard breaststroke the week before, Nicholson broke the state record, which had stood for 29 years, in that same event at the state championship meet, finishing with a time of 19.11 seconds. She also won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:36.35 and was part of the team, along with Aubrey Wellman-Clouse, Ella Pagan and Peyton Nicholson, that won the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 1:38.50.
Nicholson went on to swim with the MDI Sharks at the Maine Swimming Winter Championships meet at Bowdoin College this past weekend, where she was the only 8-year-old swimming in the 10-and-under division. She placed in the top 10 in each of her four events, including a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Other winners for the Sharks at the YMCA state meet included Kitty Saltysiak, who won the girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 35.02. Peter Saltysiak won the boys’ 8-and-under 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 34 seconds flat. Saltysiak also won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:31.97. Teammate Wyatt Parsons finished first in the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 20.28.
Patrick Saltysiak took the top spot in the boys’ 13-14 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.47. He also swam on two relay teams that finished in second place, joining teammates Ian Ruda, Henry Sprague and Chris Cooper in both the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:50.06) and the 200-yard medley relay (2:04.04).
The Sharks competed well in relays as a whole, finishing in the top five in at least one relay event in every age group in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.