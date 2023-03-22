Swimming

Piper Nicholson

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YMCA SHARKS

BATH — Several swimmers from the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks program competed in the YMCA Maine State Swimming Championships earlier this month. Over 800 swimmers from all 12 Maine YMCA swim programs took part.

The Sharks finished fourth overall out of the 12 teams, with individual swimmers competing in up to three events across a number of age groups.