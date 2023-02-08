Swimming

The MDI swim team turned in a strong regular season, winning most of its dual meets and notching several top-10 individual times in Class B across a series of events. The team will now ready itself for the upcoming PVC Championships before heading to the state tournament the following week.

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team finished its regular season on a high note Feb. 3, notching a 239-80 combined team win over the visitors from Bangor High School.

MDI took first place in 19 of the 24 events held during the meet as the swimmers looked to perfect their technique ahead of the Penobscot Valley Conference Championship meets this coming weekend.