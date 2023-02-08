The MDI swim team turned in a strong regular season, winning most of its dual meets and notching several top-10 individual times in Class B across a series of events. The team will now ready itself for the upcoming PVC Championships before heading to the state tournament the following week.
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team finished its regular season on a high note Feb. 3, notching a 239-80 combined team win over the visitors from Bangor High School.
MDI took first place in 19 of the 24 events held during the meet as the swimmers looked to perfect their technique ahead of the Penobscot Valley Conference Championship meets this coming weekend.
“I have been quite pleased with the progress of the team, specifically the new swimmers,” said head coach David Blaney as he reflected on the season as a whole. “These are folks that hadn't been on a swim team in the past or swam competitively. It’s very impressive for those new swimmers who are learning all the strokes to successfully swim in events like the 200 or 500 free.”
Coach Blaney notes that most swimmers have qualified for the state tournament in more than one event, with some qualifying in all events. Many swimmers showed exceptional progress, setting a new best time in an event at each meet as the season went along.
Several Trojans have also posted top-10 times in all of Class B across a number of events this season, illustrating the potential they have heading into championship season.
According to the Maine Principals Association, Lily James has the eighth-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.25), with teammate Elle Yarborough (2:08.56) coming in right behind her. James also has the seventh-fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.87) while Denali Wagstaff has the ninth-fastest time (1:14.74). Sophomore Fiona St. Germain ranks third in Class B in the six-dive event with her top score of 180.95.
Brendan Graves holds a top-10 time in three events, including the 50-yard freestyle (23.54) where he ranks sixth, the 100-yard freestyle (52.22) where he is tied for seventh with Morse’s Gaffney McDonough, and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10) where he is tenth. Teammate Alec Owen (1:07.48) sits ahead of Graves in the breaststroke with the sixth-fastest time in Class B, while Sam York (23.81) sits behind Graves in the 50-yard free with the tenth-fastest time.
Freshman Patrick Saltysiak (58.29) holds the highest spot on a list, sitting pretty with the fourth-fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke event.
The boys’ relay teams have performed well this season, holding the second-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle (1:36.16) and the third-fastest time in both the 20-yard medley (1:47.99) and the 400-yard free (3:37.59) The girls also hold the fifth-best time in every relay event, including the 200 yard freestyle (1:50.93), the 400-yard freestyle (1:50.93), and the 200-yard medley (1:50.93).
Outside of the successes, Blaney is also thankful that this season has represented a return to normalcy, in and out of the pool.
“I’m just happy that we've, so far, made it through a normal season successfully,” said Blaney, “comparable to the COVID and COVID-adjacent seasons the last two years, with the return of team dinners and lots more team bonding.”
He was also hesitant to offer up any sort of sweeping summation of the season before the ultimate job is done.
“We still have four big championship meets in PVCs and states,” Blaney explained. “To reflect on the season as a whole, at this point, would be like critiquing a meal after having eaten only half an enchilada.”
The team will now ready itself for the PVC championship tournament, with the boys competing on Friday, Feb. 10, and the girls competing the following day. Both meets will be held at UMaine Orono and both will begin at 6 p.m.