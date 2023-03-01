Swimming

MDI swimming

The MDI swim team wrapped up its season last week with both the girls’ and boys’ squads competing in separate state championship meets. Both squads finished in the top five.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

WATERVILLE — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team wrapped up its season last week with both the girls’ and boys’ squads competing in separate state championship meets at Colby College Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, respectively. Both squads finished in the top five, which was a major accomplishment given how the Trojans judge each individual season.

“Most people don’t understand with swimming that you aim for that final meet at the end of the year,” said senior Brendan Graves. “Your times in the first half, first three-quarters even, don’t represent you … MDI swimming is all aimed towards the state meet.

Tags

Recommended for you