WATERVILLE — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team wrapped up its season last week with both the girls’ and boys’ squads competing in separate state championship meets at Colby College Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, respectively. Both squads finished in the top five, which was a major accomplishment given how the Trojans judge each individual season.
“Most people don’t understand with swimming that you aim for that final meet at the end of the year,” said senior Brendan Graves. “Your times in the first half, first three-quarters even, don’t represent you … MDI swimming is all aimed towards the state meet.
“Some people care about their regional championships more, some people care about in-season meets more. MDI just really wants the state championships, so everything is aimed to that point.”
The girls’ team finished in fourth place, despite the fact that a last-minute change of date and location of the competition meant that they were missing several contributors due to scheduling conflicts.
“Even though we didn’t win, we had such a great turnout for our less than 10 girls,” said junior Elle Yarborough, who finished third in the 200-yard freestyle event. “We just worked really well in our relays and everyone swam as fast as they could and put in so much work and it was really fun.”
Yarborough noted, however, that it takes a lot of work and dedication throughout the year to be able to have fun and enjoy that late-season success.
“Definitely practicing as much as you can and fine-tuning different parts of your race, the starts and flip turns, trying to be particular and making sure things are working as best as they can,” said Yarborough when asked what the team had to do to get to this point.
The boys went into their meet on Wednesday just looking to pass the few teams closest to them in terms of their times in the regular season, like Morse High School and Greely.
“We were looking at the spreadsheets and saying, ‘OK, these guys are probably going to be really close to us. Let’s try our best to beat them’ … We didn’t even think about Cape [Elizabeth] being in the mix,” said junior Liam McKernan.
But a second-place finish in the first event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay, gave the Trojans an early boost and their continued success silenced most, if not all, of their competitors.
“Morse High School was our only loss in the regular season, so they were on our list all year for teams we wanted to get back at,” said Graves. “They were actually sitting right next to us at states and before the meet started, they were all talk.
“And every event that went by there was less and less chatter. And about halfway through we didn’t hear a single word over there.”
MDI ended up finishing in second place overall with a score of 319, behind only Cape Elizabeth, which had a score of 355.
“Getting second for us was pretty incredible, and by a decent margin,” said McKernan. “We were really stoked for that.”
“It was just nice to have a good way to finish. We finished about 100 points higher than where we were seeded, everybody moved up huge, it was a good team win,” added Graves.
One key to MDI’s success, for both the boys and the girls, was their performance in the relay events. The unique way that relays are scored, as well as the unique team dynamic present when swimming with and for teammates as opposed to alone, often help swimmers perform better than they could have even imagined.
“Yes, it’s physically a different race, but it’s also a different mindset,” said Yarborough, who swam in two separate relays at states. “You want to do your best still, but you want to do your best for the other people on your team to help score more points, because relays score double points.”
“I felt like I’ve gone harder and performed better in the relay just because I’m going for my team, not just myself,” echoed McKernan. “I’m trying to get us a lead or stick with the pack rather than just individually myself trying to win the race and I have that weight on my shoulders to hold up.”
“Personally, I treat every race like it’s life or death,” Graves countered. “But I think everyone goes faster in relays because, when you’re up on the block, you have your three buddies right next to you yelling at you. It’s not just you against you, it’s you for the team.”
Yarborough, McKernan and Graves pointed out several instances where members of the team swam faster in relays than in their individual events, including the performance of teammate Sam York, who shaved almost a full second off his individual time as the anchor leg of their 200-yard medley relay team.
That improvement was the difference between a fourth-place finish in the event as opposed to their eventual second-place finish that helped the team capture its runners-up title.
“Losing a big, strong senior class last year, and being able to come together as a team and contribute to a good goal for us at a final state meet was nice,” said McKernan when reflecting on the season as a whole.
And that togetherness, whatever the results may or may not have been, was something the team felt was important as it had its first season in a number of years that was not impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had such a fun team dynamic and it was a great way to come back after two years of non-normal swim seasons,” added Yarborough.
Both Yarborough and McKernan are excited to return next season. But for Graves, the second-place finish at states will most likely be one of the last competitive swim meets of his career.
“A lot of different people want me to swim but I don’t think I’m going to,” said Graves. “I’m going to continue swimming through Y states and Junior Olympics this year, but not in the next few years, I don’t think.”
Despite losing several seniors, like Graves, members of the junior class are confident that they will be able to make another run at states in the future.
“I think that we’ll have a pretty powerful team next year,” said McKernan. “And we’ll be a big contender for states.”