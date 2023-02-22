WATERVILLE — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ swim team finished in fourth place at the Class B State Championships Feb. 21, with a total of 240 points.
Junior Elle Yarborough finished third in the 200-yard freestyle, shaving around four seconds off her qualifying time with a finish of 2:04.84. Lily James finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley but shaved an impressive eight seconds off her qualifying time with a finishing time of 2:15.34.
Sophomore Fiona St. Germain medaled in the 11-meter diving event, finishing third out of three with a final score of 261.05. Senior Gracie Parker finished fourth in the 500-yard free, with an impressive time of 5:49.84, a full 14 seconds faster than her qualifying time in the long-distance event.
The team of Lily Allen, Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff and Lylah Wagstaff finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.17. Denali Wagstaff, along with her teammate James, would finish back-to-back in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in fifth and sixth respectively and separated by less than one second.
And finally, a team consisting of Yarborough, Susanna Davis, Lylah Wagstaff and Parker came in fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:57.64.
The MDI boys’ team competed at the Class B state championship Feb. 22, the results of which were unknown at press time.