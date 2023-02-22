Swimming

WATERVILLE — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ swim team finished in fourth place at the Class B State Championships Feb. 21, with a total of 240 points.

Junior Elle Yarborough finished third in the 200-yard freestyle, shaving around four seconds off her qualifying time with a finish of 2:04.84. Lily James finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley but shaved an impressive eight seconds off her qualifying time with a finishing time of 2:15.34.

