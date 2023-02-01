Swimming

MDI, Ellsworth swimming

High school diving teams from Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island look on as Fiona St. Germain competes in the six-dive event during the teams’ matchup on Jan. 27. The sophomore set a new school record in the event with her score of 180.95.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

BAR HARBOR — As the 2022-23 swim season draws to a close, Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island high schools clashed in one of the final meets on each team’s calendar. The two schools met at the MDI YMCA on Jan. 27.

The rivals split the meet, with the Ellsworth girls’ team besting the Trojans 94-88 while MDI won the boys’ matchup 113-51. The overall victory went to the home team, however, as the Trojans won with a combined score of 201-145 through 24 events.

Tags

Recommended for you