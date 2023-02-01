High school diving teams from Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island look on as Fiona St. Germain competes in the six-dive event during the teams’ matchup on Jan. 27. The sophomore set a new school record in the event with her score of 180.95.
BAR HARBOR — As the 2022-23 swim season draws to a close, Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island high schools clashed in one of the final meets on each team’s calendar. The two schools met at the MDI YMCA on Jan. 27.
The rivals split the meet, with the Ellsworth girls’ team besting the Trojans 94-88 while MDI won the boys’ matchup 113-51. The overall victory went to the home team, however, as the Trojans won with a combined score of 201-145 through 24 events.
Of note in the meet was MDI’s Fiona St. Germain. The sophomore, who has been improving rapidly in the six-dive event throughout the season, finished in third place on the day and set a new school record with her score of 180.95. Ellsworth’s Kiera and Kaela Springer were dominant again, snagging first and second place at the meet. This time, however, it was Kaela who came out ahead with her score of 207.75, besting current school record holder Kiera’s score of 198.5.
“Well done to all for a great meet with some fast times,” said Ellsworth head coach Jim Goodman.
Many of the swim events were close, decided by only tenths of a second. The Trojans barely edged out Ellsworth in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, finishing in first place with a time of 1:51.08 compared to the Eagles’ second-place time of 1:51.11. Ellsworth’s Ellie Anderson (27.78) barely edged out MDI’s Nina Rozeff (28.76) in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, winning by less than a second. Anderson did the same to MDI’s Susanna Davis six events later, finishing ahead of her in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.70 compared to Davis’ time of 1:01.67.
MDI had its fair share of close victories as well, with senior Sam York (54.53) besting Ellsworth’s Andy Erlanson (54.97) in the 100-yard freestyle by just 0.44 seconds. Earlier, York (23.81) finished ahead of Ellsworth’s Cavan Jester (25.32) in the 50-yard freestyle.
Both teams have just one more dual meet before the Penobscot Valley Conference championships begin on Friday, Feb. 10. Ellsworth will take on Old Town while MDI will face Bangor High School. Both meets will be held on Friday, Feb. 3.