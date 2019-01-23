Swimmers sweep Orono

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team earned a sweep of Orono on Friday at the University of Maine.

On the girls’ side, MDI won the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. Addy Smith (100-yard butterfly) and Maria Saltysiak (100-yard freestyle) provided individual wins for the Trojans, who edged Orono 96-64.

Tyler Woodworth (200-yard freestyle), Amos Price (200-yard individual medley), Sam Mitchell (1-meter dive), Ponce Saltysiak (500-yard freestyle) and Tyler Willis (100-yard backstroke) placed first for MDI individually. The Trojans, who edged Orono 129-43, won all three relay events.

MDI’s next meet will be against Bangor at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 25. It will be held at Husson University.