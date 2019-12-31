Swimmers outpace Eagles

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School swim teams won a meet against George Stevens Academy Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Downeast Family YMCA in Ellsworth.

The girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Cecilia Saltysiak, Sarah Weaver, Lily James and Callan Eason won. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, MDI ‘A’ team Gaia Daul, Daisy Granholm, Mei Mei White and Cecilia Saltysiak came in first. Zoe Horton, Gracie Parker, Maria Saltysiak and Lily James won the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Individual event winners included Cecelia Saltysiak (200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly), Lily James (200-yard IM, 100-yard breaststroke), Addy Smith (50-yard freestyle), Daisy Granholm (100-yard freestyle), Gracie Parker (500-yard freestyle) and Adria Horton (100-yard backstroke).

Paul Briggs, Ponce Saltysiak, Cody Parker and Brendan Graves won the 200-yard medley relay. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Graves, Sam Mitchell, Luis Estacio and Sam Schleif finished first. Ponce Saltysiak, Schleif, Julian Walls and Samuel York won the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Boys’ individual event winners included Amos Price (200-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke), Cody Parker (200-yard IM, 100-yard freestyle), Ponce Saltysiak (50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly) and Graves (100-yard breaststroke).