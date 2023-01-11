BANGOR — The Trojans were dominant in their first swim meet of the new year, with both the girls (132-39) and boys (114-39) notching wins over John Bapst Jan. 6.
“The season is progressing as expected,” noted head coach David Blaney, referencing the number of athletes who have set personal records or qualified for states with their times in certain events.
Blaney highlighted the performance of sophomore Zoey Ray, who qualified for states in the six-dive event with her score of 137.85.
“[Ray] is working hard and is certainly one of the leaders in our large group of divers, both during practice and at meets,” said Blaney.
Overall, it was a complete performance for Mount Desert Island, with the Trojans winning 20 out of 24 events on the day. Lily Allen, McCaden Morris and Patrick Saltysiak won multiple races, while Lily James, Lylah Wagstaff, Susanna Davis, Samy York, Elle Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff and Riley Donaghue each won one. Oakley Bench won both a swimming and a diving event with victories in the 50-yard freestyle (28.72) and the one-meter dive (96.40).
The Trojans also won five out of the six relay events.
The team’s next meet will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 against Messalonskee High School at the Waterville YMCA at 7 p.m. After that, the team will have two more meets to prepare for the Penobscot Valley Conference on Friday, Feb. 10.