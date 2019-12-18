Swim, dive team earns sweep over Belfast Lions

BELFAST — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team earned a sweep over Belfast in Friday night’s road meet. In team scoring, the MDI girls beat Belfast 79-23, and the MDI boys edged the Lions 55-47.

On the girls’ side, MDI swept all three relay races with wins in the 200-yard medley relay (Maria Saltysiak, Sadie Sullivan, Cecilia Saltysiak and Zoe Horton), 200-yard freestyle relay (Callan Eason, Daisy Granholm, Zoe Eason and Adria Horton) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Adria Horton, Granholm, Eason and Zoe Horton). The winning times were 2:04.39, 1:51.51 and 4:09.74, respectively.

Granholm won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.56 seconds. Zoe Eason earned third place in that event with 29.55 seconds.

Maria Saltysiak finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.86, while teammate Sadie Sullivan was runner up with 1:10.63.

Cecilia Saltysiak gave MDI a win in the 100-yard freestyle with her time of 59.38 seconds. Granholm was second with 1:02.38. Horton was the winner in the 500-yard freestyle with 5:43.72, followed by Lily James with 6:06.10.

Cecilia Saltysiak also won the 100-yard backstroke, finishing less than half a second ahead of Bath’s Kayla Payson with a time of 1:05.45. Callan Eason was third with 1:20.44.

Addy Smith and Sadie Sullivan were first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke with times of 1:17.55 and 1:19.10.

Lily James gave the Trojans a win on the diving board with a score of 136.15 in the 1-meter event. Zoe Horton finished second in diving with a score of 107.

On the boys’ side, the quartet of Paul Briggs, Luiz Estacio, Brendan Graves and Tyler Willis gave MDI a 200 medley relay win with a time of 1:55.37. The Trojans took second in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Ponce Saltysiak and Brendan Graves finished second and third, respectively in the 200-yard medley, with times of 2:15.96 and 2:23.10. Amos Price and Jacob Benson took second and third place in the 50-yard freestyle with times of 25.56 seconds and 26.25 seconds, respectively.

Tyler Willis won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.24 seconds. Isaac Mains was runner up with 1:02.24.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Brendan Graves took second place with his time of 55.61 seconds. Benson was third with 57.26.

Cody Parker earned a win for the Trojans in the 500-yard freestyle with his time of 5:26.07, and Joris Kortanje finished third in that event with 6:10.68.

Paul Briggs was runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.44.

In boys’ diving, Sam Mitchell took second place with 144.55 points, a hairsbreadth behind Bath’s Gary Moline, who won with 144.6 points. Oakley Bench was fourth with 82.6 points.

MDI was scheduled to face George Stevens Academy on Tuesday at the Down East Family YMCA.

The Trojans’ next meet will be at home against Old Town on Jan. 3.