BAR HARBOR — Fans missing the frenzy of basketball season can get a whiff of the action this weekend as the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ team hosts the 2019 MDI Summer Basketball Invitational.

This year, MDI will be hosting Greely, Cheverus, Hampden Academy, Presque Isle and Skowhegan in a weekend that will pit the Trojans against some of the top team’s in the state’s largest classes.

The Trojans begin the action Friday with games at 3 p.m. against Skowhegan and 6 p.m. against Hampden Academy before returning to action Saturday, July 20, with games against Greely and Cheverus at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

At least year’s tournament, MDI went 2-2 with wins over Greely and Hampden and losses to Skowhegan and Cheverus.