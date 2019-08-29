Stethoscope Open tourney supports Mount Desert Nursing Association

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Nursing Association presents its third annual fundraising golf tournament, the Stethoscope Open, Saturday Sept. 7, at the Northeast Harbor Golf Club.

Registration and a lobster roll lunch begin at noon and a shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and prizes at the clubhouse will be at 5:30 p.m.

Team and individual prizes will be awarded.

“Participation in the golf tournament supports in-home health care on MDI and the outer islands,” MDNA Executive Director Heather Lewis said. “Contributions through entry fees, sponsorship, mulligans and 50/50 helps MDNA offset the 2019 cost of caring for those who are unable to afford care.”

MDNA is a private, independent organization dedicated to serving the health care needs of Mount Desert Island’s seasonal and year-round residents. Registered nurses provide top quality care in the home to all ages. The nursing association also supports community health by offering preventive and educational programs.

First National Bank and First Wealth Management are title sponsors. Hole sponsors include Beech Hill Property Management, S.R. Tracy, Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, Henry R. Abel and Co., Merchant-Needham Insurance and Quimby House Inn & Spa.

Visit mountdesertnursing.org or Mount Desert Nursing Association on Facebook.