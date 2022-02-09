Wrestling team begins championship season

DOVER FOXCROFT — Each meet for the Mount Desert Island wrestling team has been a chance at building. Now, things have been turned up a notch.

MDI began championship season with Saturday’s Penobscot Valley Conference championships at Foxcroft Academy. Eight Trojans participated in the meet, the first of three end-of-season MPA competitions and the last before coming up short means elimination.

Three MDI wrestlers claimed wins on the long afternoon in Dover-Foxcroft. Logan Blanchette earned a victory for the Trojans at 132 pounds, and Nick Roos and Mason Rose added wins at 138 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively.

Blanchette’s win came as he defeated Caribou’s Brody Hotchkiss in the consolation semifinals. Roos earned his victory via a pin of Bucksport’s Naomi Bragg, and Rose pinned Gracie Talbot of Piscataquis with just 33 seconds remaining in the third and final round.

Roos had his day cut short after he took an elbow to the head from a head-on collision in his matchup with Ellsworth’s Grayson Mote. Although the sophomore has had his share of setbacks this year, he’s powered through them to emerge as one of MDI’s consistent wrestlers.

“Nick’s had a bummer of a year with some injuries that are some fairly tough injuries to have, but he keeps coming back and showing a positive attitude,” said MDI head coach Mike Rogers. “Things like that are unfortunate, but you’ve just got to deal with those tough things and work through them, and he comes back motivated every time.”

Evan Davidson (170 pounds), Josh Wedge (182 pounds) and Tyler Lunt (195) also competed in some tight matches for MDI. Although those wrestlers failed to earn wins, they came away with some meaningful experiences that will help them in next week’s regionals.

“We weren’t necessarily getting the results today, but they’ve all been tight matches where our kids have been right there,” Rogers said. “We’ve been off for a little too long now with COVID and snow days taking their toll, to say the least, but I think this is a great warmup for regionals for us.”

MDI wrestlers will be back in action for the Northern Maine championships at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Belfast Area High School. Qualified wrestlers will then compete in the state championships at that time the following Saturday, Feb. 19, at Morse High School in Bath.

“This is the last time to try things out before it really, really starts to matter,” Rogers said. “We know the season can end quickly for us next week.”