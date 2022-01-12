Wrestlers earn wins in Ellsworth 

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island wrestling team earned numerous wins in the team’s latest meet over the weekend.

Five different wrestlers claimed victories for MDI in the round-robin meet, which was held Saturday at Ellsworth High School. The results marked continued success for an MDI program that’s still building experience as the second half of the season begins.

Logan Blanchette claimed two victories for MDI on the afternoon at the 132-pound level. The senior defeated Washington Academy’s Xavier Newell by fall to start the day before bouncing back from a defeat against Piscataquis’ Karson Tibbetts by pinning Bucksport’s Naomi Bragg in his final match.

At 138 pounds, Nick Roos earned his first career victory as he defeated Woodland’s Cole Dunphy 2-0 in his second match of the day. Tyler Lunt also earned his first career victory as he beat Caribou’s Maxwell Ryan via fall at 195 pounds in his final bout.

Evan Davidson continued his early-season success for MDI as he began the day with wins in his first two bouts. Davidson opened with a pin of Bucksport’s Kasey Findlay before topping Washington Academy’s Zach Crabtree in his second match.

Nick Jacobs, who claimed his first career win last month, added two more Saturday at the 145-pound level. Jacobs started the day with a win against Caribou’s Landen Moutinho and finished it 2-0 as he defeated Woodland’s Noeah Collins-Corbett via a 2-0 decision.

Also wrestling for MDI on Saturday were Mason Rose (220 pounds) and Ashton Thomas (285 pounds). Both wrestlers went winless on the day but gathered valuable experience in their multiple matches.

MDI returned to Ellsworth for another meet Tuesday, though results from that competition were unavailable as of press time Wednesday. The Trojans’ next meet will be at 5 p.m. next Friday, Jan. 21, at Piscataquis Community High School.