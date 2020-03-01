Ex-Trojan Sullivan wins events at NESCAC swim championships

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School graduate Liam Sullivan won two individual races and was a part of one winning relay team at last week’s New England Small College Athletic Conference championships in Williamstown, Mass.

Sullivan took first place in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 24.92 seconds and in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.36 seconds. He also participated on Williams’ winning 400-yard medley relay team, which claimed first with a time of 3:24.58.

Sullivan, a freshman at Williams, helped lead the MDI boys’ team to state championships in 2018 and 2019. He was a scholastic All-American as a junior in 2017-18 and was named Swimmer of the Meet in the 2018 state championships after setting meet records in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke.