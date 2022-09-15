Volleyball team seeks consistency in early season outings 

BAR HARBOR — Two games against top-tier opponents have put the Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team in an early 0-2 hole to start the season. But the team and its strong core of senior players have shown that they have the skill to hang with anybody when they can play to their level consistently.

That fact was on display during MDI’s 3-1 loss to Cape Elizabeth Sept. 10. The Trojans kept it close early, battling back and forth through the first three sets.

Both teams were neck and neck to start the match, with the lead changing hands more often than an ugly sweater at a gift swap. Whenever Cape Elizabeth would take the lead, the Trojans would battle right back, never allowing the Capers to pull ahead by more than four points. But a mistimed hit or an errant serve would ultimately end any promising run, allowing Cape Elizabeth to take the opening set 25-23.

When Cape Elizabeth opened the second set with a 5-0 run, it seemed as though the match may be getting away from the Trojans. But MDI stormed back to take a 6-5 lead thanks in part to a steady run of serves by senior Addie Boyce. Boyce led the team with only two errors on 27 service attempts, giving her a serving percentage of 92.6 percent for the match.

The Trojans would lead by as much as five points throughout that second set before reaching match point with a score of 24-21. The Capers fought back, however, and tied things up at 24. But a serve out of bounds gave MDI the chance they needed and junior Hailey Vogell was able to finish things off with one of her team-leading eight kills, giving MDI the set 26-24.

In the third set, MDI was again able to erase an early deficit and seemed poised to take back control of the match by winning their second set in a row. The Trojans led 19-16 and were firing on all cylinders, but a string of excellent serves by Cape Elizabeth rocketed them ahead. MDI was unable to stop the onslaught and eventually dropped the set 25-20. The Capers went on to win the fourth set, and the match, 25-16.

The team’s next home match will be Saturday against Woodland High School at 1:30 p.m.