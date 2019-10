ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match Tuesday with a three-set win over Ellsworth.

The victory propelled MDI (8-4) to sixth place in the Class B standings. The Trojans will get a home match in the preliminary playoffs if they finish between fifth and seventh.

MDI will host Calais at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The team will close out the regular season with Senior Night against Washington Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.