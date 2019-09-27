Volleyball beats Cony, falls to WA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team dropped a tough match to Washington Academy last Wednesday but bounced back Saturday with a home win over Cony.

Last Wednesday, MDI lost 3-0 (23-25, 15-25, 16-25) to a solid Washington Academy team in East Machias. Ruby Brown had five kills, one black and five digs in the match. Victoria Del Acid added seven assists and six digs, Kate Hoff had one kill, four aces, 1 1/2 blocks and seven digs and Emily York added three kills, one ace and eight digs.

MDI (3-3) earned a 25-22, 25-12, 25-22 win over Cony at home on Saturday. Brown had two aces, 10 kills and two digs for MDI as Victoria Del Cid had four aces, one kill, 14 assists and three digs, York had three aces, three kills and four digs and Kylie Higgins had five aces four kills and one dig.

MDI’s next match will be on the road against Ellsworth (1-3) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The Trojans will be at home Saturday to face Greely at 12:30 p.m.