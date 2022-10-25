Trojans upset Capers 3-0, advance to semifinals

CAPE ELIZABETH — On Oct. 22, the Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team went on the road for the opening round of the playoffs and pulled off a bit of an upset, sweeping the higher-seeded Capers in straight sets and avenging a loss from earlier in the season.

“Our first two games of the season against [Washington Academy] and Cape were our worst,” said head coach Corey Papadopoli after the win. “They were our two worst serving games and our two worst hitting games … We knew that Cape was playoff-tested, especially the seniors, having come so close last year. But we also knew that we were not the same team that we were back in September.”

The difference in the numbers for each game is certainly stark. In the first game, the Capers traveled to MDI and won 3-1. The game was one of only two on the season where the Trojans “hit negative,” according to Coach Papadopoli, meaning they had more errors than kills. This time around, the team had 27 kills compared to only 16 errors for a hit percentage of .115.

MDI also struggled with their serve in the September match, with 17 errors on 86 attempts for a serving percentage of 80.2. In this game, the team had only four errors on 72 serve attempts, giving them a serving percentage of 94.4.

“The team had the tools to beat Cape, they just needed to work together and play unified, and that’s what they did,” said Papadopoli.

The win continues what is now a nine-game streak in which the Trojans have not dropped a single set. The Capers came close to ending that streak in the first set of this match but MDI ultimately prevailed 25-21. It only got easier from there as the team went on to win the next two sets 25-18 and 25-15 to seal their spot in the state semifinals.

“The biggest takeaway for me was how the team kept their composure and never let the score dictate their emotional response. They stayed together, united, and played as a team regardless of whether they were ahead or behind. All season long, we’ve talked about being a power of 14. On Saturday, they were. We have struggled with this all season long: How to keep our energy and focus up when facing adversity. What they did on Saturday was the culmination of this season-long effort and now we need to build on this moving forward,” Papadopoli said.

The results of MDI’s semifinal match against the two-seed, Gardiner High School, were unknown at press time. But Coach Papadopoli believed that his team would be confident heading into the match despite being the underdogs yet again.

“I think the team feels good about this match,” said Papadopoli. “It’s a different experience than last year. Last year, walking into the gym at Yarmouth for our semifinal match, I don’t think anyone thought we could win that game. And we didn’t. This year, I know everyone on the team believes that we can win … but it will not be easy. We did not play Gardiner this year but have watched a fair amount of video. We know that they have solid blocking and hitting. We know that they will be confident, are at home and have playoff experience. We cannot underestimate that. But the girls have worked hard and are prepared.”

If the Trojans are able to pull off the upset yet again, they will most likely set themselves up with a rematch against the aforementioned Yarmouth Clippers, but this time it will be for a state championship title.