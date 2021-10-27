MDI volleyball tops Nokomis, York for playoff wins

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team made it look easy in its first two playoff matches.

MDI claimed a four-set win over Nokomis in Saturday’s prelim match before topping York in straight sets in Tuesday’s quarterfinal showdown. The home wins gave the Trojans double-digit victories on the season and sent the team to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014.

On Saturday, fifth-ranked MDI dominated all but one set in a 3-1 (25-7, 25-10, 18-25, 25-12) win over 12th-ranked Nokomis (4-11). The win was the second this year in three attempts against Nokomis for the Trojans, who beat the Warriors in straight sets Sept. 25 after a four-set loss in the matchup Sept. 9.

An upset elsewhere in the Class B field gave MDI a second home playoff game Tuesday. Facing 13th-ranked York, the Trojans swept their way to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-10) victory to improve to 10-6 and book a place in the Class B semis.

Addy Boyce had three aces, three kills, 16 assists and five digs for MDI, and Emma Giustini added 10 aces, five kills and six digs. The Trojans also got three aces, four kills and one dig from Bailey Goodell and seven kills and two blocks from Claire Moore.

MDI has now won four consecutive matches to post its longest winning streak of the year. After following wins against tough Hampden Academy and Ellsworth teams in the final regular season matches with its two playoff victories, head coach Corey Papadopoli’s team has hit its stride at an opportune time.

“[We’ve had] a rollercoaster of a season this year, but I think we are playing our best volleyball when it counts,” Papadopoli said following Tuesday’s win over York. “Our intensity has improved, and the girls are practicing and playing with passion. It was a team effort tonight and a lot of fun to watch.”

MDI is set to play on the road against top-seeded Yarmouth (15-0), which defeated No. 8 Ellsworth (7-9) in straight sets Tuesday, in the state semifinals. That game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, though an exact time had yet to be announced as of Islander press time Wednesday morning.

With a win, MDI would advance to take on either No. 2 Gardiner (16-0) or No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (12-4) in the championship match at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Lewiston High School. The Trojans have not played in a state final since the team made five consecutive Class A championship appearances from 2004-08.