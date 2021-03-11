MDI volleyball team tops Ellsworth in season opener

BAR HARBOR — An unusual season for the Mount Desert Island volleyball team is off to a winning start.

MDI defeated Ellsworth in five sets Tuesday in the first match of the 2021 winter/spring season. The Trojans and Eagles went blow for blow with MDI claiming a 25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10 win in the rivalry showdown in Bar Harbor.

“It was a hard-fought match, back and forth all night, so I’m glad we won the first set as it meant we were able to win the last one,” MDI head coach Corey Papadopoli said. “Both teams played well for the first match of the season with some tough serving and hard hitting.”

Victoria Del Cid led the way for MDI (1-0) with four aces, one kill, 17 assists and two digs. The Trojans also got one ace, eight kills and six digs from Leah Carroll, six kills and four digs from Molly Ritter and six aces and one kill from Emma Stanley.

The key moment for MDI came as the Trojans rallied from behind to win the third set. Trailing 23-17, MDI reeled off eight consecutive points to steal a set victory that proved instrumental to the team’s season-opening win.

“We had to come from behind to win the third set and overall showed some tenacity and mental toughness in finishing,” Papadopoli said. “[This is] a good start to the season that we hope to build upon.”

Maine high school volleyball teams are participating in a 10-match winter/spring season after the sport was unable to be played indoors in the fall. Teams must play their final regular season matches by April 9 and postseason play (should a postseason tournament be offered) by April 16.

MDI’s next game will be at home against Sumner at 5:30 p.m. today, March 11. The Trojans will then host Narraguagus at that time Monday, March 15.