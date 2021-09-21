MDI volleyball improves to 3-2

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team moved up in the Class B standings with a straight-set win in its latest match.

MDI improved to 3-2 on the season last Thursday with a straight-set victory over Brewer in Bar Harbor. The Trojans won tight games by scores of 25-20 and 25-21 in the first and second sets, respectively, before running away with the third set 25-15.

Addy Boyce led the Trojans in aces (eight) and assists (13) and added two kills and three digs in the win. MDI also got one ace, four kills and a dig from Maddy Ford, seven aces, two kills, one block, one assist and two digs from Bailey Goodell and three aces and three kills from Cecilia Saltysiak.

Prior to defeating Brewer, MDI had snapped George Stevens Academy’s 14-match winning streak with a 3-1 (25-18, 28-26, 25-27, 25-19) victory last Tuesday in Blue Hill. That match came after the Trojans approached practice with a new energy last Monday following what head coach Corey Papadopoli called a “disappointing” loss at Nokomis the previous week.

“[The girls played] their best team volleyball of the season,” Papadopoli said of his team’s win over GSA. They never got down, they worked together, and they felt united. Whatever GSA dished out, they were ready for. Even after losing the third set, something that has plagued us in the past, they rebounded with a solid victory to close out the match.”

Boyce once again led MDI in aces and assists with six and 10, respectively, and also recorded four kills, three blogs and 10 digs. The Trojans also got three aces, six kills, two blocks and two digs from Maddy Ford, two aces, five kills three blocks and an assist from Bailey Goodell and 11 digs from Meredith Cook.

The Brewer match, then, was a continuation of MDI’s big win over GSA just two days earlier. The Trojans, whose winter/spring season came to an end with a 3-1 Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School semifinal loss to Brewer, maintained their momentum by getting revenge on the Witches.

“We still have things to work on, but it was a good team victory,” Papadopoli said of last Thursday’s win. “We have three games next week, so going into that with a winning streak is not a bad thing. … Hopefully, we can keep building on that.”

The first of those three games, sadly, was not played as COVID-19 issues forced Washington Academy to cancel all athletic competitions this week. The Trojans had been scheduled to face reigning PVC Large-School champion Raiders on Tuesday in East Machias.

MDI’s next game will be at home against Hampden Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The Trojans will then get a chance to avenge one of their two losses when they host Nokomis at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.