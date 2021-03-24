MDI volleyball falls to GSA, Brewer

BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team continued its spring/winter season with two contests against top area teams.

MDI fell to its first loss of the year Friday as it succumbed to a three-set defeat against unbeaten George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. The Trojans returned to action Monday with a five-set loss against Brewer at Brewer High School.

On Friday, MDI traveled to Blue Hill to take on GSA in a matchup of two undefeated teams. The Trojans competed with the Eagles in two of three sets but could not overcome the home team in a 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 defeat.

“It was a hard-fought match that started out with a lot of back-and-forth play,” MDI head coach Corey Papadopoli said. “Ultimately, GSA pulled away, and [we were] unable to catch up.”

MDI held a slight advantage over GSA early in Friday’s contest as it took a 16-14 lead in the opening set. The home team responded by scoring 10 of the next 12 points, and a last-ditch rally from the Trojans late wasn’t enough to stop the Eagles from securing a first-set win.

GSA went on another big run in the second set as it scored 11 of the final 12 points to turn a one-point advantage into an 11-point win. MDI mounted a late push in the third set to cut a 24-20 GSA lead down to a single point, but a well-placed kill by the Eagles preserved a tight win for the home team.

Victoria Del Cid led the way for MDI with two aces, one kill, 10 assists and five digs. The Trojans also got three aces, two kills, one block and one dig from Nevaeh Warren, four kills and one dig from Molly Ritter and three kills and three digs from Leah Carroll.

The defeat came against a GSA team that went 13-3 last year and improved to 5-0 with a four-set victory Monday against Ellsworth. The Trojans competed point-for-point with the Eagles for two of the three sets but ultimately could not pull out a victory against its toughest opponent to date.

“We fought hard and battled with them but couldn’t stay in system consistently, which affected our ability to score points,” Papadopoli said. “[We] wish we had another chance to play them again, but we learned a lot nonetheless.”

MDI returned to action Tuesday for a road contest against Brewer. The Trojans claimed wins in the first set before responding to wins by the home team in the second and third with a victory in the fourth, but the Witches notched a decisive win in the tiebreaking fifth set to seal a 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 14-25, 15-6 victory.

MDI bounced back from a 15-10 deficit in the first set as it scored 15 of the last 21 points to win the opening game. Yet Brewer made a comeback of its own in the second set as it outscored the Trojans 11-2 to turn a three-point deficit into six-point win.

The two teams went toe to toe in the third set before Brewer scored the final three points to move within one game of a match victory. MDI denied the Witches that opportunity in the fourth set as it established a lead of as many as 15 points, but the home team controlled the fifth and final set to send the Trojans to consecutive defeats.

Del Cid had two aces, 18 assists and five digs for MDI. The Trojans also got seven aces, six kills and three digs from Ritter, three aces, five kills, two blocks and three digs from Warren and nine aces, three kills, one assist and three digs from Addie Boyce.

MDI will play back-to-back contests against Bucksport (0-7) with the two teams set to meet at 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Bucksport High School and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in Bar Harbor. The Trojans will then play on the road against Ellsworth at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.