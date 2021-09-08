MDI volleyball beats Woodland, falls to WA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team has started the season 1-1 after splitting its opening contests against Washington County opponents.

MDI opened the season Friday with a three-set road win over Woodland in Baileyville. The Trojans then played their first home match Tuesday and fell to a three-set defeat against a strong Washington County team.

On Friday, MDI traveled to the United States-Canada border and claimed a dominant win over Woodland. The Trojans earned a 25-7 win in the first set, rolled to a 25-5 win in the second set and closed out the match with a 25-14 win in the third set.

“We got off to a strong start, and once we started rolling, that momentum carried us to the finish line,” MDI head coach Corey Papadopoli said. “I thought the team did a good job working together and keeping the energy up throughout. Everyone played, and it’s always good to start off with a win.”

Addy Boyce posted five aces, four kills, eight assists and two digs for MDI, and Bailey Goodell added seven aces and one kill. The Trojans also got four aces, one kill and one dig from Cecilia Saltysiak and one ace and three kills from Sharyn Lipski.

On Tuesday, MDI fell to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-6 defeat against reigning Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School champion Washington Academy. Boyce and Goodell put up identical stat lines of one kill, one block, three assists and two digs for the Trojans, who also got two kills and two digs from Leah Carroll.

“We fought hard against WA on Tuesday night but could not come up with enough answers,” Papadopoli said. “I think we played well as a team – staying together even when down, which is something we have struggled with this season – but we just couldn’t capitalize enough on the opportunities we had. [That’s] something we’ll keep working on.”

MDI will return to action today when it faces Nokomis (1-0) at 5:30 p.m. in Newport. The Trojans will then face George Stevens Academy at that time Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Blue Hill.