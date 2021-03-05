Trojans compete in EMITL championships

BANGOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island indoor track team competed last week in the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League championships.

Last Thursday, MDI’s throwers traveled to Brewer High School to compete in the shot put. Archer Hill (second place; 45 feet, 5 3/4 inches) and Ethan Harkins (sixth place; 40 feet, 1 inch) finished in the top half of the 16-person boys’ field, and Logan Closson (29 feet, 7 inches) placed sixth of 16 throwers on the girls’ side.

On Friday, MDI’s Delaney Sweeney made the trip to Brewer to compete in the high jump. The junior cleared a height of 4 feet, 4 inches to tie for seventh in the 14-person field.

MDI athletes also competed in simulated long (standing broad) and triple (five-stride) jumps. Freshman Miles Burr finished in the top half of the field in the boys’ triple jump as he recorded a combined distance of 46 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

MDI’s runners competed at Cameron Stadium in Bangor in the distance running championships Saturday. Jon Genrich (2 minutes, 13.96 seconds) placed second for the MDI boys’ team in the 800-meter run, and Sophia Taylor (6:34.66) placed ninth in the 1-mile run.

As has been the case throughout the season, the distance running events Saturday were held outdoors. A pandemic-affected 2021 season has presented many such challenges for the Trojans, but the team’s head coach has been more than satisfied with how his athletes have rolled with the punches.

“Now that we have arrived at the end of the season, and I’ve had a chance to reflect on how things went, I can honestly say that I’m really happy for our team,” Aaron Long said. “They were able to take on the many challenges, adapt and overcome on a daily basis, and really focus on taking advantage of their opportunities.”

Even if the season wasn’t the same as those of years past, Long said the fact that the Trojans were able to participate and complete a season in the first place was a mark of the team’s perseverance.

“The fact that they ended the competitive portion of their season is proof of their effort, hard work and sacrifices they made to be part of this season,” Long said.