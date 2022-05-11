COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - May 11, 2022
MDI track teams secure victory in Caribou

May 11, 2022 on Sports, Track

Delaney Sweeney takes first in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet.
BAR HARBOR — The talents of Mount Desert Island student athletes travel well, even as far away as Aroostook County. The Trojans took their four-hour, 220-mile weekend trip up north in stride and turned in stellar track-and-field performances, including team victories, in a nine-team high school meet on Saturday, May 7.

MDI secured 16 first-place performances.

The girls team scores were Mount Desert Island 222, Houlton 120, Presque Isle 59, Fort Kent 47, Caribou 44, John Bapst of Bangor 39, Washburn 15, Limestone/Maine School of Science and Mathematics 11 and Fort Fairfield 1.

Trojan girls’ individual and relay results

100 meters – 1, Sarah Weaver, 13.80; 4, Fiona St. Germain, 14.29; 13, Sophia Murphy, 15.48; and 16, Hope LeMoine, 15.56.

200 meters – 1, Callan Eason, 28.49; 2, Sarah Weaver, 29.49; 3, Azaria Long, 30.15; 4, Fiona St. Germain, 30.37; 17, Hope LeMoine, 33.13; 24, Meri Rainford, 35.79; 27, Lauren Davis, 36.34; 28, Lexi Simard, 36.47; and 30, Lillian Beckwith, 37.26.

400 meters – 1, Callan Eason, 1:02.13; 3, Azaria Long, 1:05.07; 9, Piper Soares, 1:14.08; and 14, Lauren Davis, 1:21.22.

800 meters – 1, Grace Munger, 2:33.50; 4, Sophia Taylor, 2:42.04; 6, Ella Joyce, 2:47.94; 9, Carolina Graham, 2:52.61; 13, Elle Yarborough, 2:54.74; 14, AyliGrace Munro, 2:55.57; 16, Meri Rainford, 3:00.40; 18, Olivia Underwood, 3:04.00; 19, Lexi Simard, 3:04.60; and 21, Lillian Beckwith, 3:16.52.

1,600 meters – 4, Sophia Taylor, 6:09.10; 5, Ella Joyce, 6:11.52; 6, Carolina Graham, 6:13.90; 7, Meri Rainford, 6:18.71; 13, AyliGrace Munro, 6:28.77; 15, Olivia Underwood, 6:34.01; 16, Elle Yarborough, 6:34.44; and 19, Lexi Simard, 6:57.17.

100-meter hurdles – 1, Sharyn Lipski, 18.37.

300-meter hurdles – 1, Fiona St. Germain, 52.80; and 4, Sharyn Lipski, 55.72.

4-by-400-meter relay – 1, Mount Desert Island (Callan Eason, Azaria Long, Grace Munger, AyliGrace Munro), 4:31.77.

High jump – 1, Susanna Davis, 4-6; 3, Sharyn Lipski, 4-4; and 4, Piper Soares, 4-2.

Pole vault – 1, Delaney Sweeney, 8-0; and 2, Ella Joyce, 7-6.

Long jump – 14, Lauren Davis, 11-2.5; 17, Piper Soares, 11-1; and 23, Hope LeMoine, 9-7.25.

Triple jump – 3, Piper Soares, 28-0.

Shot put – 1, Olivia Pratt, 31-6; 2, Molly Ritter, 31-1; 3, Logan Closson, 30-9; 4, Delaney Sweeney, 28-6.75; 11, Kaylee Higgins, 22-5.25; 13, Sadie Joyce, 22-2.75; 14, Avery Preston-Schreck, 21-9.5; 15, Zoe Eason, 21-3; 17, Rachel Goodwin, 21-1.25; and 19, Susanna Davis, 20-9.

Discus – 1, Delaney Sweeney, 101-5; 2, Molly Ritter, 90-11; 3, Logan Closson, 87-7; 5, Susanna Davis, 72-1; 7, Zoe Eason, 70-10; 8, Avery Preston-Schreck, 66-10; 9, Kaylee Higgins, 65-4; and 15, Rachel Goodwin, 56-3.

Javelin – 2, Zoe Eason, 76-6; 5, Sadie Joyce, 69-1; 18, Avery Preston-Schreck, 50-11; and 21, Rachel Goodwin, 45-3.

The boys team scores were Mount Desert Island 142, Caribou 112, Presque Isle 101, John Bapst 71, Limestone/Maine School of Science and Mathematics 53, Fort Kent 22, Houlton and Washburn 24, and Fort Fairfield 20.

Trojan boys’ individual and relay results

100 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 11.37; 2, Jesse Lower, 12.26; 12, Noah Daigle, 12.91; and 15, Aiden Mitchell, 12.96.

200 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 23.43; 3, Jesse Lower, 25.22; 10, Tucker James, 26.32; 12, Philip Catanese, 26.57; 13, Aiden Mitchell, 26.74; 14, Liam McKernan, 26.91; 16, Ryan Davis, 27.38; 24, Callahan Bryer, 28.44; 25, Sam Craighead, 28.61; 31, Simon Zhang, 30.72; and 33, Feleke Lynch, 31.19.

400 meters – 10, Tucker James, 59.26; and 11, Ryan Davis, 1:00.58.

800 meters – 4, Sam Craighead, 2:20.42; 6, Callahan Bryer, 2:24.75; 8, Feleke Lynch, 2:36.23; and 12, Simon Zhang, 2:44.64.

1,600 meters – 2, Sam York, 4:51.46; 6, Liam McKernan, 5:09.86; 7, Sam Craighead, 5:13.91; 8, Callahan Bryer, 5:18.53; 10, Feleke Lynch, 5:39.80; and 12, Simon Zhang, 6:04.17.

3,200 meters – 3, Sam York, 10:49.01.

110-meter hurdles – 2, Eli Daigle, 20.62.

300-meter hurdles – 1, Noah Daigle, 46.62; and 4, Eli Daigle, 49.45.

4-by-100-meter relay – 1, Mount Desert Island (Noah Daigle, Jesse Lower, Ieuan Howell, Miles Burr), 45.93.

4-by-400-meter relay — 2, Mount Desert Island (Tucker James, Ieuan Howell, Ryan Davis, Liam McKernan), 3:58.56.

High jump – 2, Charlie Parker, 5-8; and 6, Jarron Biekert, 5-2.

Pole vault – 7, Daniel Freudig, 8-0.

Long jump – 2, Ieuan Howell, 18-6; 8, Charlie Parker, 17-6.25; 20, Jarron Biekert, 14-9.25; 22, Eli Daigle, 14-1; and 30, Aiden Mitchell, 11-9.5.

Triple jump – 1, Miles Burr, 40-10.75; 2, Ieuan Howell, 37-4.75; 7, Philip Catanese, 34-6; 12, Charlie Parker, 32-0; and 16, Jarron Biekert, 29-10.

Shot put – 2, Andrew James, 39-4.5; 12, Sam Ingram, 30-2; and 26, Cody Hopkins, 23-8.

Discus – 4, Andrew James, 97-2; 6, Sam Ingram, 95-7; and 34, Cody Hopkins, 48-11.

Javelin – 8, Philip Catanese, 107-9; 9, Andrew James, 105-4; 26, Daniel Freudig, 84-9; 34, Sam Ingram, 64-11; and 41, Cody Hopkins, 48-10.