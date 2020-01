ORONO — Mount Desert Island High School’s Marilyn Sawyer races during an Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Meet on Jan. 4 at the University of Maine. MDI athletes traveled to Orono for the third meet of the EMITL season following the Trojans’ solid showing in their second meet Dec. 28. MDI will be back at UMaine at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, to compete against Bangor, Central, Ellsworth, Foxcroft, George Stevens Academy, Mattanawcook Academy and Orono.