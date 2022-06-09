MDI’s Brown, Burr win titles at state track championship 

BAR HARBOR –There’s nothing like competing in one’s backyard to bring out the best and that is what happened for Mount Desert Island High School track-and-field athletes, who competed at home on Saturday, June 4, in the Maine Class B State Championship.

For two Trojans, the opportunity to win state crowns at home at their school and track facility was a dream come true as Miles Burr sprinted to titles in the 100 and 200 meters and Bella Brown tossed the discus to first place.

The girls’ team scores were York 113, Cape Elizabeth 70, MDI 57, Old Town 50, Cony 46, Gardiner 39, Greely 33, Freeport 26, Medomak Valley 25, Waterville 24, Ellsworth 24, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 22, Leavitt of Turner 12, Gray-New Gloucester 12, Presque Isle 12, Erskine Academy 10, Oceanside 9, Yarmouth 8, John Bapst 6, Lake Region 5, Fryeburg Academy 3 and Lawrence 1.

Girls’ individual and relay results

100 meters (prelims) – 11, Sarah Weaver, 13.51.

200 meters – 8, Callan Eason, 27.71; 12, Sarah Weaver, 28.17.

400 meters – 2, Callan Eason, 1:02.43; 8, Azaria Long, 1:03.68.

800 meters – 4, Amelia Vandongen, 2:23.80; 9, Grace Munger, 2:30.58; and 13, Sophia Taylor, 2:35.88.

100-meter hurdles (prelims) – 9, Sharyn Lipski, 18.01.

300-meter hurdles – 4, Fiona St. Germain, 50.31; 9, Sharyn Lipski, 51.89; 21, Ella Joyce, 55.16.

4-by-100-meter relay – 2, Sarah Weaver, Azaria Long, Fiona St. Germain, Callan Eason, 52.39.

4-by-400-meter relay – 3, Azaria Long, Fiona St. Germain, AyliGrace Munro, Callan Eason, 4:16.70.

4-by-800-meter relay – 2, Grace Munger, Sophia Taylor, AyliGrace Munro, Amelia Vandongen, 10:05.90.

High jump – 13, Susanna Davis, 4-6.

Pole vault – 9, Delaney Sweeney, 7-9; 13, Ella Joyce, 7-0.

Triple jump – 12, Amelia Vandongen, 31-4; 13, Piper Soares, 30-4.

Shot put – 4, Molly Ritter, 33-1; 6, Olivia Pratt, 32-1; 11, Bella Brown, 30-0; 13, Logan Closson, 29-10.5.

Discus – 1, Bella Brown, 113-7; 5, Molly Ritter, 100-2 8, Susanna Davis, 95-7; 10, Delaney Sweeney, 93-6; 13, Olivia Pratt, 89-5.

Javelin – 8, Bella Brown, 89-1.

The boys’ team scores were York 97, Leavitt 57, Freeport 47.5, Greely 43, Yarmouth 40, MDI 39, Old Town 36, Cape Elizabeth 32, Poland 29, Caribou 28, Morse 26, Ellsworth 20, Presque Isle 19, John Bapst 19, Wells 18, Lincoln Academy 17, Gray-New Gloucester 15, Cony 14, Belfast 12.5, Gardiner 10, Lake Region 6, Hermon 6, Lawrence 6, Nokomis of Newport 5, Fryeburg Academy 4 and Medomak Valley 4.

Boys’ individual and relay results

100 meters (finals) – 1, Miles Burr, 11.03. Prelims – 1, Miles Burr, 10.95; 28, Ieuan Howell, 12.20.

200 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 22.41; 30, Jesse Lower, 24.91.

1,600 meters – 6, Sam York, 4:42.00; 16, Liam McKernan, 5:07.38.

300-meter hurdles – 11, Noah Daigle, 45.01.

4-by-100-meter relay – 7, Noah Daigle, Jesse Lower, Ieuan Howell, Miles Burr, 46.03.

4-by-400-meter relay – 10, Noah Daigle, Ryan Davis, Tucker James, Sam York, 3:46.37.

4-by-800-meter relay – 4, Ryan Davis, Liam McKernan, Sam Craighead, Sam York), 8:48.97.

High jump – 6, Charlie Parker, 5-8; 9, Jarron Biekert, 5-6.

Long jump –16, Ieuan Howell, 18-7.75; 17, Spencer Laurendeau, 18-5.5.

Triple jump – 3, Miles Burr, 42-5.5; 15, Ieuan Howell, 37-4.

The first-place finisher in each event at the state Class A, B and C championship meets, and the next three best times, heights and distances in those events, regardless of state affiliation, qualify for the New England championships on Saturday, June 11, at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.