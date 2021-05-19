MDI track teams win, set marks in last home meet

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island track teams set numerous individual marks and claimed both team wins Saturday in the squad’s final home meet of the 2021 season.

MDI scored 149 points on the girls’ side and 147 on the boys’ side to sweep both team titles in Saturday’s home meet against George Stevens Academy, Deer Isle-Stonington, Brewer, Calais and Washington Academy. One school record and several personal records also fell as the Trojans and their competitors rounded into form ahead of the upcoming championship season.

On the girls’ side, Olivia Joyce set a school record in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 0 1/4 inches. Bella Brown set a junior class record and claimed an individual event win with a throw of 95-6 in the javelin, and Olivia Pratt said a freshman class record in the discus throw with a distance of 91-3.

The MDI girls also got two individual wins from Callan Eason (200-meter dash, 27.63 seconds; 400-meter dash, 1:01.62) and one apiece from Sarah Weaver (100-meter dash, 13.82 seconds), Grace Munger (800-meter run, 2:32.39) and Olivia Johnson (3,200-meter run, 12:25.51). The unit of Eason, Munger, Azaria Long and Gaia Daul won the 4-by-400 relay with a time of 4:25.27.

On the boys’ side, MDI’s Miles Burr set freshman 100- and 200-meter dash records with times of 11.69 and 23.52 seconds, respectively. Henry Lester set a freshman long jump record with a distance of 20-8 1/2, and 400-meter dash winner Walker St. Germain set a sophomore class record with a time of 51.41 seconds.

The MDI boys also got two individual wins apiece from Ponce Saltysiak (800-meter run, 2:07.66; 1,600-meter run, 4:45.19) and Archer Hill (shot put, 46-5 1/4; discus, 134-6). Jackson Laws added a sixth individual win for the Trojans with a javelin throw distance of 146-9.

MDI enjoyed additional success in the relay competitions with wins in both the 4-by-100 and the 4-by-400. Lester, Burr, Baylor Landsman and Ieuan Howell won the 4-by-100 in 45.93 seconds, and Landsman, Saltysiak, St. Germain and Jon Genrich won the 4-by-400 with a time of 3:36.03.

While MDI produced one of its finest team efforts of the season, so, too, did the Trojans’ opponents. The Trojans beat out Brewer (125 points) for first on the girls’ side, and GSA (91 points) and Brewer (90 1/2) neared the 100-point mark on the boys’ side.

“Athletes from every team are making big jumps from one week to the next, and that’s really wonderful to see,” MDI head coach Aaron Long said. “Great competition makes everyone raise their game, and the end result is everyone goes faster, higher and farther. It’s wonderful for our team, league, state and sport that the bar is being raised so quickly. I’m very excited for the championship season ahead.”

The meet win was the third this season for the MDI boys, who had won the previous Saturday at Brewer Community School and in their second home meet May 1. It was the second for the girls’ team, which also claimed victory in their May 1 competition.

MDI will conclude the regular season at noon Saturday, May 22, at Old Town High School. The Trojans will be taking on Old Town, Bucksport, Dexter and Narraguagus in their last contest before the Penobscot Valley Conference and state championships.

“Our goal for this last regular season meet is to fine tune before championship season,” Long said. “We have 37 different athletes qualified in at least one event for the PVC championship, so we’ll use this next meet to hopefully add a few more to that mix and head into the end of the season amped up and ready to roll.”