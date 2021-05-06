MDI track teams win in second home meet

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ track teams claimed wins Saturday in the squad’s second meet of the season.

MDI dominated both competitions as both teams won by more than 100 points. The girls’ team claimed 189 points to runner-up Hermon’s 45, and the boys’ team claimed 164 points to second-place Narraguagus’ 49.

Individually, the MDI girls got a team-best three wins from Ella Joyce (100-meter dash, 18.66 seconds; 300-meter hurdles, 55.92 seconds, unopposed; long jump, 13-2 3/4). Callan Eason earned two individual wins for the Trojans with first-place efforts in the 1,600-meter run (5:39.67) and 200-meter dash (28.10 seconds).

On the track, the MDI girls got one individual win each from Sarah Weaver (100-meter dash, 13.89 seconds), Gaia Daul (100-meter dash, 1:08.36), Olivia Johnson (800-meter run, 2:32.09) and Grace Munger (3,200-meter run, 13:04.40). In the field, the Trojans got wins from Sharyn Lipski (high jump, 4-4), Bella Brown (javelin, 87-8), Delaney Sweeney (discus, 87-8), Olivia Joyce (shot put, 31-2) and Emma Freudig (pole vault, 6-6).

The MDI girls also swept all three relay events. The Trojans won the 4-by-100 (Munger Johnson, Carolina Graham, Olivia Underwood) in 11:24.31, the 4-by-100 (Freudig, Ella Joyce, Lipski, Bea Amuso) in 58.28 seconds and the 4-by-400 (Graham, Underwood, Eason, Piper Soares) in 4:53.10.

On the boys’ side, Baylor Landsman posted three wins for MDI with victories in the 100-meter dash (12.13 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (46.00 seconds) and long jump (19-8). Archer Hill (discus, 115-7; shot put, 42-10 1/2), Ponce Saltysiak (800-meter run, 2:09.64; 1,600-meter run, 4:50.39) and Walker St. Germain (200-meter dash, 23.29 seconds; 400-meter dash (400-meter dash, 52.43 seconds) also claimed multiple victories for the Trojans.

Jackson Laws (javelin, 144-2) and Charlie Parker (high jump, 5-0) claimed one win each for MDI in the field. The Trojans also got unopposed wins from Hunter Gray (110-meter hurdles, 21.16 seconds) and Ieuan Howell (triple jump, 38-7).

MDI claimed a relay win in the 4-by-400 as the unit of St. Germain, Liam McKernan, Mason Soares and Jon Genrich finished with a time of 3:51.75. The quartet of Howell, Landsman, Miles Burr and Henry Lester won the 4-by-100 unopposed with a time of 46.79 seconds.

MDI’s next meet is scheduled for noon Saturday, May 8, at Brewer High School.