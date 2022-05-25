MDI track teams take charge at home meet 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ track team controlled the competition and the boys’ team pushed for the top spot at the high school track-and-field meet hosted by Mount Desert Island on May 20.

Girls’ team scores were Mount Desert Island 247, Hampden Academy 140, George Stevens Academy 70, Hermon 18, Sumner 16, with no score for Searsport.

MDI girls’ individual and relay results

100 meters – 1, Jenny Carr, 13.71; 2, Sarah Weaver, 13.72; 16, Lauren Davis, 15.92; and 19, Eliza Sprague, 36.46.

200 meters – 1, Sarah Weaver, 28.33; 2, Callan Eason, 28.33; 3, Jenny Carr, 28.61; 4, Azaria Long, 28.74; 7, Fiona St. Germain, 29.85; 9, Ryleigh Kibe, 30.57; 12, Sophia Murphy, 32.25; 14, Elle Yarborough, 33.08; and 16, Lauren Davis, 34.20.

400 meters – 1, Callan Eason, 1:04.54; and 3, Azaria Long, 1:05.91.

800 meters – 1, Amelia Vandongen, 2:27.27; 3, Grace Munger, 2:35.03; 4, Sophia Taylor, 2:38.03; 7, Elle Yarborough, 2:48.93; 9, Meri Rainford, 2:55.43; 10, Olivia Underwood, 2:56.39; 12, Lillian Beckwith, 3:14.08; and 13, Lexi Simard, 3:17.43.

1,600 meters – 2, Meri Rainford, 6:03.43; 4, Olivia Underwood, 6:24.77; 6, Lillian Beckwith, 6:55.09; and 7, Lexi Simard, 7:07.72.

100-meter hurdles – 3, Ella Joyce, 19.06.

300-meters hurdles –1, Fiona St. Germain, 51.09; and 3, Hope LeMoine, 56.65.

4-by-100-meter relay – 1, Sarah Weaver, Jenny Carr, Azaria Long and Callan Eason, 52.66.

4-by-400-meter relay – 1, Azaria Long, Fiona St. Germain, Grace Munger, Callan Eason, 4:24.11.

High jump – 3, Susanna Davis, 4-6; and 5, Piper Soares, 4-4.

Pole vault – 1, Ella Joyce, 7-0; and 6, Sophia Murphy, 5-6.

Long jump – 2, Jenny Carr, 13-10.25; 3, Ryleigh Kibe, 13-8.5; 5, Amelia Vandongen, 13-7.25; 6, Piper Soares, 12-10.75; 7, Susanna Davis, 12-8.5; 10, Lauren Davis, 11-11; and 14, Hope LeMoine, 11-2.75.

Triple jump – 2, Amelia Vandongen, 30-9; 3, Piper Soares, 29-11.25; 6, Ryleigh Kibe, 28-3; and 7, Hope LeMoine, 25-11.75.

Shot put – 1, Molly Ritter, 34-0.25; 2, Logan Closson, 32-5.75; 3, Olivia Pratt, 32-05.5; 4, Bella Brown, 31-9; 7, Sadie Joyce, 26-0; 8, Rachel Goodwin, 23-11; 9, Kaylee Higgins, 23-3.25; and 14, Eliza Sprague, 20-2.

Discus – 1, Molly Ritter, 111-9; 3, Bella Brown, 101-6; 4, Logan Closson, 90-8; 5, Susanna Davis, 84-11; 6, Kaylee Higgins, 84-6; 10, and Sadie Joyce, 61-5.

Javelin – 3, Bella Brown, 87-6; 5, Olivia Pratt, 76-8; 13, Rachel Goodwin, 57-4; and 14, Sadie Joyce, 57-3.

Boys’ team scores were Hampden Academy 169, Mount Desert Island 150, Sumner 93, George Stevens 85, Hermon 48 and Searsport 21.

MDI boys’ individual and relay results

100 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 11.03; 2, Leuan Howell, 11.96; 6, Charlie Parker, 12.24; 8, Jesse Lower, 12.49; 9, Aiden Mitchell, 12.50; 18, Eli Daigle, 12.84; and 19, Philip Catanese, 13.00.

200 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 22.77; 7, Spencer Laurendeau, 25.45; 13, Aiden Mitchell, 26.74; 14, Ryan Davis, 26.82; and 20, Sam Craighead, 28.63.

400 meters – 4, Ryan Davis, 58.03.

800 meters – 3, Sam York, 2:08.59; 6, Sam Craighead, 2:15.70; 8, Liam McKernan, 2:19.82; 14, Feleke Lynch, 2:33.10; and 17, Simon Zhang, 2:43.33.

1,600 meters – 3, Sam York, 4:43.66; 6, Liam McKernan, 4:54.78; 12, Feleke Lynch, 5:28.77; and 18, Simon Zhang, 5:55.56; 19.

3,200 meters – 6, Callahan Bryer, 11:24.90.

110-meter hurdles – 5, Eli Daigle, 20.25.

300-meter hurdles – 3, Noah Daigle, 47.36; and 4, Eli Daigle, 49.28.

4-by-100-meter relay – 1, Aiden Mitchell, Noah Daigle, Ieuan Howell and Miles Burr, 45.95.

4-by-400-meter relay – 4, Leuan Howell, Noah Daigle, Liam McKernan and Sam York), 3:51.21.

High jump – 2, Charlie Parker, 5-6; and 5, Jarron Biekert, 5-2.

Long jump – 1, Leuan Howell, 18-11; 2, Spencer Laurendeau, 18-3.75; 5, Charlie Parker, 17-6.25; 7, Philip Catanese, 16-11; 9, Aiden Mitchell, 15-9; and 12, Jarron Biekert, 15-2.25.

Triple jump – 1, Miles Burr, 43-0.5; 4, Spencer Laurendeau, 36-0.5; and 5, Philip Catanese, 35-1.

Shot put – 2, Andrew James, 39-4; 7, Sam Ingram, 31-7; and 13, Cody Hopkins, 24-5.

Discus – 3, Andrew James, 102-11; 4, Sam Ingram, 99-7; 5, Jarron Biekert, 98-4; and 16, Cody Hopkins, 67-7.

Javelin – 1, Philip Catanese, 112-0; and 21, Cody Hopkins, 52-7.