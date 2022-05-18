MDI track teams sweep competition

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island student athletes continued with impressive track-and-field performances on Friday, May 13, as the Trojans’ enjoyed another afternoon at home.

In a regular season meet, the Trojans dominated in both individual and relay events, recording17 first-place efforts.

The girls’ team scores were: Mount Desert Island 153, Old Town 142, Central of East Corinth 36, Narraguagus of Harrington 18 and no score for Searsport.

Trojan girls’ results

100 meters –1, Jenny Carr, 13.63; 4, Azaria Long, 13.67; 6, Ryleigh Kibe, 14.71; 8, Hope LeMoine, 15.03; 10, Sophia Murphy, 15.59; and 13, Lauren Davis, 15.88.

200 meters –2, Jenny Carr, 28.56; 5, Azaria Long, 28.88; 6, Callan Eason, 29.07; 7, Sharyn Lipski, 30.77; 8, Sophia Taylor, 30.86; 9, Ryleigh Kibe, 31.10; 10, Ella Joyce, 31.11; 13, Carolina Graham, 32.22; 15, Lauren Davis, 34.22; 16, Meri Rainford, 34.26; and 18, Lillian Beckwith, 35.63.

400 meters –3, Sarah Weaver, 1:08.36; 5, Lily Allen, 1:12.91; and 7, Sharyn Lipski, 1:14.86.

800 meters – 1, Callan Eason, 2:32.17; 2, AyliGrace Munro, 2:40.32; 3, Carolina Graham, 2:42.36; 4, Meri Rainford, 2:43.81; 5, Elle Yarborough, 2:47.60; and 7, Olivia Underwood, 2:59.95.

1,600 meters – 1, Sophia Taylor, 5:56.73; 3, Olivia Underwood, 6:26.68; and 4, Lillian Beckwith, 6:54.03.

3,200 meters – 1, Grace Munger, 13:01.66; and 3, Lexi Simard, 15:28.85.

300-meter hurdles – 1, Fiona St. Germain, 52.85; 3, Ella Joyce, 55.50; and 4, Hope LeMoine, 56.86.

4-by-100-meter relay – 1, Mount Desert Island (Sarah Weaver, Azaria Long, Fiona St. Germain, Callan Eason), 53.34.

4-by-400-meter relay – 1, Mount Desert Island (AyliGrace Munro, Fiona St. Germain, Elle Yarborough, Sarah Weaver), 4:39.93; and 2, Mount Desert Island (Grace Munger, Carolina Graham, Olivia Underwood, Sophia Taylor), 4:48.47.

High jump – 2, Grace Munger, 4-8; 4, Susanna Davis, 4-4; and 7, Piper Soares, 4-0.

Pole vault – 1, Delaney Sweeney, 8-0; and 2, Ella Joyce, 7-6.

Jump – 5, Ryleigh Kibe, 12-11.25; 6, Piper Soares, 12-11.25; 7, Susanna Davis, 12-9.25; 8, Jenny Carr, 12-7.75; 9, Delaney Sweeney, 12-4.25; 10, Hope LeMoine, 12-2; and 18, Lauren Davis, 11-2.25.

Triple jump – 2, Piper Soares, 29-4; 7, Ryleigh Kibe, 24-8.25; and 10, Hope LeMoine, 23-3.5.

Shot put – 3, Olivia Pratt, 32-3.75; 4, Bella Brown, 31-1.75; 6, Logan Closson, 30-8.5; 8, Molly Ritter, 29-9; 10, Delaney Sweeney, 27-3.25; 15, Zoe Eason, 25-9.25; 16, Sadie Joyce, 24-5.5; 18, Kaylee Higgins, 23-0.75; 19, Rachel Goodwin, 21-7; and 22, Eliza Sprague, 18-2.

Discus – 1, Bella Brown, 106-8; 3, Molly Ritter, 105-3; 7, Susanna Davis, 90-9; 8, Olivia Pratt, 89-10; 9, Zoe Eason, 79-11; 12, Kaylee Higgins, 67-7; 13, Sadie Joyce, 66-1; and 15, Rachel Goodwin, 60-7.

Javelin – 2, Bella Brown, 99-4; 5, Olivia Pratt, 74-8; 6, Zoe Eason, 70-0; 7, Sadie Joyce, 69-10; and 12, Rachel Goodwin, 49-11.

The boys team scores were: Mount Desert Island 152, Old Town 106, Central 53, Narraguagus 32 and Searsport 15.

Trojan boys’ results

100 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 11.20; 5, Ieuan Howell, 12.07; 6, Charlie Parker, 12.14; 7, Jesse Lower, 12.31; and 11, Philip Catanese, 13.22.

200 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 23.06; 4, Jesse Lower, 24.66; 5, Sam York, 25.17; 6, Spencer Laurendeau, 25.22; 7, Noah Daigle, 26.03; 9, Tucker James, 26.54; 10, Eli Daigle, 26.59; and 11, Ryan Davis, 26.94.

800 meters – 1, Sam York, 2:06.24; 2, Liam McKernan, 2:14.10; 3, Ryan Davis, 2:18.56; and 4, Tucker James, 2:19.46.

1,600 meters – 3, Lynx Fabian, 5:57.39.

3,200 meters – 1, Sam Craighead, 11:34.54; 2, Callahan Bryer, 11:37.95; 3, Feleke Lynch, 12:07.03; and 5, Simon Zhang, 13:19.38.

110-meter hurdles – 1, Eli Daigle, 20.38.

300-meter hurdles – 1, Noah Daigle, 45.90; 2, Eli Daigle, 51.01; and 3, Lynx Fabian, 53.72.

4-by-100-meter relay – 1, Mount Desert Island (Noah Daigle, Jesse Lower, Ieuan Howell, Miles Burr), 45.41.

4-by-400-meter relay – 2, Mount Desert Island (Tucker James, Liam McKernan, Ryan Davis, Sam York), 3:54.51.

4-by-800-meter relay – 2, Mount Desert Island (Feleke Lynch, Callahan Bryer, Sam Craighead, Simon Zhang), 10:02.65.

High jump – 2, Charlie Parker, 5-6; and 4, Jarron Biekert, 4-10.

Long jump – 4, Charlie Parker, 17-9; 5, Spencer Laurendeau, 17-5; 6, Philip Catanese, 16-9.75; and 14, Jarron Biekert, 12-6.5.

Triple jump – 1, Miles Burr, 41-3; 2, Ieuan Howell, 38-0.5; and 4, Spencer Laurendeau, 34-4.

Shot put – 2, Andrew James, 40-8.5; 4, Sam Ingram, 31-8.75; and 9, Cody Hopkins, 25-3.5.

Discus – 3, Sam Ingram, 100-6; 4, Andrew James, 99-5; 8, Cody Hopkins, 68-0; and 10, Jarron Biekert, 63-4.

Javelin – 4, Philip Catanese, 95-1; and 14, Cody Hopkins, 52-3.