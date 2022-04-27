MDI track teams off to a strong start

BAR HARBOR — The air was alive with the sights and sounds of student athletes jumping, tossing, vaulting, hurdling and running on Friday, April 22, as Mount Desert Island hosted nine high schools for a large, early-season Penobscot Valley Conference track and field meet.

The MDI girls took second place overall with 138 points and the boys took third place with 100 points.

The boys’ team dominated the competition when it came to short distance runs, taking first place in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash. Miles Burr won the top spot for both the 100-meter and 200-meter races with times of 11.18 seconds and 22.68 seconds, respectively. Ieuan Howell ran the 400 meter with a time of 58.45 to take the top spot in that heat.

Miles Burr also scored a first-place win in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 25 inches and Andrew James threw a distance of 39 feet, 4.75 inches in the shot put event to claim a first-place finish.

For the girls’ team, Sophie Taylor won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:25.90 while Bella Brown dominated in the shot put with a distance of 30 feet, 10.5 inches as well as in the discus event with a throw of 90 feet, 1 inch.